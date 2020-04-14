More temporary layoffs planned for Edmonton Economic Development Corporation

Three members of Edmonton Economic Development Corporation's senior leadership team — including CEO Derek Hudson — have "departed" the organization amid an "unprecedented financial situation" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also leaving are Glen Vanstone, vice-president of research and strategy, and Cheryll Watson, vice-president of Innovate Edmonton, EEDC said in a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday.

"Like public and private-sector organizations around the world, EEDC has been significantly impacted by the measures put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus," the organization said.

The statement said EEDC is "facing tremendous revenue reduction" due to the closure of the Edmonton Convention Centre and the Edmonton Expo Centre.

About 1,100 hourly employees were temporarily laid off on March 12.

Another round of temporary layoffs is being planned for a "significant number" of full-time employees "that will impact the entire organization at every level and in every business unit," the statement said.

The organization is also planning wage rollbacks for all remaining staff, including senior leadership.

Hudson was appointed CEO of EEDC in August 2018.

Edmonton Tourism vice-president Maggie Davidson was appointed interim CEO of EEDC on April 1.

The EEDC is an agency of the City of Edmonton.