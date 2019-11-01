Education minister chides school boards for excluding politicians from grad events

Alberta's education minister has admonished school boards for allegedly preventing provincial and federal politicians from taking part in high school graduation events.

In a letter to school board chairs Thursday, Adriana LaGrange says MLAs have told her they were excluded from some spring graduation celebrations.

"Please remember, these graduation ceremonies are about our children, not our own political views," LaGrange wrote. "We all need to put politics aside and ensure that our students receive the most memorable experiences possible."

LaGrange said there is "absolutely no reason" why politicians from any level of government should be prevented from participating in events such as drive-by ceremonies or online gatherings, which are replacing traditional graduation ceremonies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LaGrange declined an interview request on Friday. Her press secretary, Colin Aitchison, said in a statement that both federal members of Parliament and provincial MLAs are "facing barriers" to attending graduation events.

Inviting local politicians is a long-standing practice, he said.

"The letter was sent to simply remind school divisions that if they are hosting a graduation through an alternative means, there should be ways to accommodate attendance from local councillors, MLAs, or MPs," he said.

Aitchison didn't answer a question about whether the rejections were directed at members of one or more political parties. He didn't say which schools or divisions were turning politicians away.

LaGrange represents the constituency of Red Deer-North.

Invitations a courtesy, trustee says

Red Deer public school board chair Nicole Buchanan said local politicians are usually invited to graduation ceremonies. But 2020 is no typical year, she said.

Although she hasn't heard any complaints about politicians being excluded from Red Deer graduations, local representatives — including school trustees — were not invited to two graduation events in the city, she said.

Staff at Hunting Hills High School dropped off packages at graduates' homes to mark the occasion, Buchanan said.

Staff at Lindsay Thurber High School lined up outside the building and handed scrolls to students in their vehicles, she said. The school has more than 50 staff and it would have been problematic to invite more people to the drive-by while respecting public health guidelines, she said.

"I think had the MLAs not been invited to, say, the 2019 graduation, yes, this letter would have been warranted," Buchanan said. "But 2020 is very different in that our administration and staff are trying to find ways to recognize the milestone that these graduating students are currently going through."

The division plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in December.

MLAs and other guests will be invited, she said.

"Is it an expectation to be invited? No, I think it's a courtesy," she said.

Buchanan said she's proud of the celebrations staff arranged for graduates who respected orders to keep people two metres apart.

Cancelling ceremonies for students who have worked hard for 13 years was "heartbreaking," she said.