Education experts slam leaked Alberta curriculum proposals

Curriculum advisers hand-picked by the Alberta government are recommending seven- and eight-year-olds learn about feudalism, Chinese dynasties and Homer's Odyssey in social studies classes.

Recommended changes to the kindergarten-to-Grade 4 curriculum for fine arts and social studies include eliminating all references to residential schools and their harms to Indigenous people and removing references to "equity."

The drafts, obtained by CBC News, include lengthy lists of names, landmarks and events for young children to memorize.

They say five- and six-year-olds in the first grade should be familiar with the artwork of Claude Monet, Georgia O'Keefe, Pablo Picasso and Edgar Degas.

They say first graders should learn Bible verses about creation as poetry and fourth graders should learn that most non-white Albertans are Christians.

Curriculum experts familiar with the province's process say the suggestions are a huge departure from where work was heading before the United Conservative Party was elected in 2019.

Educational experts also say the proposed changes are regressive, racist, unsupported by research and would make Alberta's school curriculum vastly out of step with most of North America.

"I would say it would be a laughing stock," said Prof. Keith Barton, a specialist in social studies curriculum and instruction at Indiana University in Bloomington.

"To say that second graders are going to be learning about ancient China and ancient Rome, or in geography, that they're just going to be learning the names of capitals — nobody does this."

Barton reviewed drafts of the social studies K-4 curriculum publicly released in 2018 and documents obtained by CBC containing recommended edits.

The recommendations are "utter nonsense," he said.

"It just showed no familiarity with how children think and learn," he said. "And it certainly showed no familiarity with the past 30 or 40 years of research theorizing about what history and social studies education should look like."

Dwayne Donald, an associate professor of education at the University of Alberta, is an expert in Indigenous teaching and curriculum.

He said he felt hopeful about the potential of the previously proposed elementary curriculum to better include Indigenous perspectives. The suggested changes erase all of that work, he said.

"It makes me feel sick, actually, that we're at this point," said Donald, a member of the Papaschase Cree Nation.

Colin Aitchison, press secretary to Education Minister Adriana LaGrange, said the documents only represent advice to the minister, and are not final.

He also said curriculum writers are not obliged to include the advisers' recommendations.

He said the proposals will go before hundreds of teachers and experts who serve on curriculum working groups for feedback later this fall before the minister signs off on the curriculum.

Curriculum process politicized

In 2016, the former NDP government announced curriculum writers would modernize the K-12 curriculum in every subject at once, simultaneously in English and French — a first for Alberta.

That government promised better inclusion of different cultural and demographic perspectives. It assembled curriculum working groups consisting of 400 teachers and subject experts. Tens of thousands of Albertans gave feedback on curriculum drafts via government surveys.

In opposition, conservatives accused the NDP of smuggling political ideology into the curriculum and claimed it was being written in secret.

Once elected in 2019, the UCP government paused the process and appointed a new panel of advisers to review the work already done.

In August, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced a new provincial direction for education based on the panel's advice.

She pledged to deliver a social studies curriculum "taught without political bias" that offered an "objective understanding of Albertan, Canadian and world history and civic literacy."

She said lessons would focus on "core knowledge" — a theory that all students should learn the same set of foundational information.

Elementary school curriculum should be ready for classroom testing by next fall, she said, and be in all schools by fall 2022.

She also appointed eight "subject matter experts" to give advice. All were men.

The social studies adviser is Chris (C.P.) Champion, a former Jason Kenney staffer in Ottawa and history writer.

He has written that including First Nation perspectives in school is a "fad," which prompted critics to call for his resignation.

LaGrange declined an interview request for this story.

Her press secretary, Aitchison, said the social studies documents contain advice from multiple people, including Champion.

He would not say how many people or who the other advisers were.

Advice for changes to the K-4 fine arts curriculum and K-2 music curriculum was signed by adviser William French, a board member of the Shakespeare Company in Calgary.

He has also worked as a lawyer and a translator.

Neither Champion or French responded to messages for this story.

After facing public criticism about the all-male slate, the government also brought on nine more advisers for September and October, including four Indigenous elders and seven women.

Pat McCormack, professor emeritus of Native Studies at the University of Alberta, was contracted to provide advice on Indigenous teachings. When contacted last week, she had not seen any drafts of the curriculum. The other Indigenous advisers did not respond to messages.

Manitoba teacher and author Michael Zwaagstra supports a 'core knowledge' approach to learning, in which children learn sets of common facts. He says students need to build up a roster of core understandings to better understand reading material. (Submitted by Michael Zwaagstra)

Michael Zwaagstra, a Manitoba high school teacher and author who favours traditional education approaches, said he likes the direction Alberta is heading.

He subscribes to the "core knowledge" theory that children need to accumulate a roster of facts before they can comprehend how systems work.

"Getting more knowledge in your head isn't about making it easier to test, that's not the point at all," he said.

"The point is that ensuring students have enough common knowledge so that they are able to engage with the world around them understand some of the basics of our country."

Professors say proposals untenable, an embarrassment

Amy von Heyking, a University of Lethbridge education professor who served on the UCP-appointed curriculum panel last year, said the curriculum proposals are out of step with the panel's recommendations.

"The expectation that students memorize lists of facts is contrary to everything we know about meaningful learning," she said in an email.

She said the social studies suggestions are "untenable," and that she hopes the government brings all proposals back before the hundreds of experts in the curriculum working groups.

"To take programs in such a radically different direction would be incredibly disappointing," she wrote.

University of Alberta professor Carla Peck is an expert in social studies curriculum and has a grant to study curricula across the country. She said the proposed changes to Alberta's social studies curriculum are regressive and troubling. (Mirna Djukic/CBC)

University of Alberta education Prof. Carla Peck, an expert in social studies curricula, says the proposals would put Alberta so far behind other provinces "it would be embarrassing."

She called it a century old, "factory line" approach that assumes every child is the same and that their interests don't matter.

The "core knowledge" theory has also been widely discredited by academics, she said.

Residential schools 'too sad' for children, writers say

Several experts said the proposed arts and social studies changes turn their back on Alberta's commitment to the Truth and Reconciliation calls to action, which say students must learn about the treaties and the harms of residential schools in all grades.

The social studies draft authors propose residential schools be taught in later grades, alongside other examples of "harsh schooling."

While proposing children learn about Roman children and woman living as enslaved persons and hearing of Caesar's assassination, the authors say residential schools are "too sad" for young children to cover.

Melissa Purcell, executive staff officer of professional development for Indigenous education at the Alberta Teachers' Association, said the documents removed any allowances for students to hear history from Indigenous perspectives.

It replaced them with token representations that make it sound as if Indigenous people only existed in the past, she said.

"This document is perpetuating systemic racism through whitewashing of the draft K-4 social studies and arts education curriculum," said Purcell, who is Dene, and a member of the Smith's Landing First Nation.

She said there is also a yawning mismatch between the proposals and provincial teaching quality standards adopted last year, which require all Alberta teachers to be competent in teaching about treaties and residential schools.

