Edson man, 35, charged after stolen truck driven through courthouse

A 35-year-old Edson man has been charged with several offences after a stolen truck was driven through the town's provincial building on the weekend.

The accused is charged with breaking and entering, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

RCMP were notified Saturday morning that the Edson Provincial Building, which houses the town's courthouse, had been extensively damaged.

Police said anti-Semitic messages were written throughout the building.

A suspect was taken into custody around 11 a.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, RCMP said the incident was being investigated as a hate crime. In a news release Monday, RCMP said the file remains under investigation.

The man who has been charged remains in custody and is due to appear in Whitecourt provincial court Tuesday.

Edson is about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.