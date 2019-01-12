Child, 6, dies in collision between truck, snow plow near Edson, Alta.

A collision between a pickup truck and a snow plow near Edson, Alta. on Friday claimed the life of a young boy.

At about 4:15 p.m., a GMC truck was travelling east on Highway 16, near Range Road 142, when it struck a snow plow stopped on the shoulder, Edson RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

The male driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but the 6-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, about 32 kilometres east of Edson. The snow plow driver wasn't injured.

"Victim Services has been called upon to assist," the news release reads. "Our hearts go out to the family of the child."

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.