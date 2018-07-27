Edson RCMP release new video, photos of possible suspect in mosque arson

Edson RCMP have released photos and a video of a possible suspect in the arson of a local mosque in June.

Three people were praying inside the mosque when a fire was started at the building's south entrance at around 11 p.m. The fire was put out and there was no major damage to the mosque.

Police are asking the public to help identify this person, a potential subject in the Edson mosque arson in June. (RCMP/Supplied)

Previous security footage from the mosque showed a person in a dark hoodie leaving the property carrying what appears to be a bag.

Police have released more photos in hopes the public can identify the person. The video was taken at 11:03 p.m. in a car lot on 4th Avenue in Edson.

In a news release, police said they take the offences "very seriously" and continue to search for the suspect or suspects responsible for the crime.

Edson is about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.