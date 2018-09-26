RCMP issue warrant for witness set to testify at Edson murder trial

Alberta RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a witness set to testify against a man accused of stabbing a teenage girl to death in an Edson apartment in 2016.

The RCMP K-Division Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in locating Skyler Andy Belcourt.

Belcourt, 20, was scheduled to testify for the Crown in the first-degree murder trial of Tyrell James Perron.

He failed to show up for court on Monday, police said in a statement.

A witness warrant was issued by the judge on Monday, and police are anyone with information on Belcourt's whereabouts to contact them.

He is a resident of Edson and police believe he may travel to surrounding communities or to Edmonton.

Perron, 21, is charged with the first-degree murder of a teenage girl who can only be identified by the initials D.H., due to a court-ordered publication ban. He is also accused of offering an indignity to a dead body.

On March 4, 2016, the accused allegedly used a black folding knife to stab the 14-year-old girl in the neck repeatedly while she slept, then smothered her with a pillow and sexually assaulted her.

A three-week jury trial began Monday in Hinton.