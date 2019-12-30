Crews battle early morning fire at Edson Honda dealership

Firefighters from Edson and Yellowhead County are battling a fire that broke out Monday morning inside the Honda dealership in Edson.

Firefighters were called to a fire at Edson Honda, 5625 4th Ave., around 5 a.m. Steve Bethge, a spokesperson for the town, told CBC News.

As of 7:30 a.m., around 22 firefighters had been called to the scene about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.

"We currently have five working units on scene, including three engines, one aerial unit and a rescue truck," Bethege said.

EMS and RCMP are also on scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area because water being used to fight the fire is creating icy conditions on nearby roads.

This is the second fire this month involving a car dealership in Edson.

On Dec. 9, an early-morning fire at the Chrysler dealership at 7440 4th Ave. caused serious damage to the office and showroom area and the mechanic bays.

The cause of the Dec. 9 fire remains under investigation by the Edson fire department, RCMP and insurance companies, the town said.