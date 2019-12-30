Edson car dealerships review security measures after second fire this month

The mayor of Edson says auto dealerships in his town are reviewing security measures after another fire Monday at a local car dealer.

Fire broke out Monday morning at the Honda dealership causing an estimated $1 million in damage.

It's the second fire at a dealership in the town of 8,400 in three weeks. Both started early on a Monday morning. RCMP say the Dec. 9 fire at Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd., just a three-minute drive away, was arson. It's believed a pickup truck was deliberately set on fire that same morning.

"I know that the dealerships that have not been impacted are reviewing what they're doing, and we're going to ensure that our community remains safe," said Mayor Kevin Zahara, who works at Bannister Chevrolet, one of four dealerships in town.

"When these types of things happen it reminds us that we need to be very vigilant and be on the lookout for suspicious activity, and contact the authorities if we see anything."

Zahara said about 50 people are now out of work. He urged anyone with dash cam footage from around 4 a.m. Monday to provide the video to RCMP.

"Just to know someone in our community is deliberately setting fire to a building — it's heartbreaking," said Darlene Chouinard, president of the Edson and District Chamber of Commerce, pointing to the people now out of work and the need to rebuild while insurance rates climb.

"Given the climate that we're in, with the pipeline issues the economy etcetera. It's just devastating for all of us here."

After the first fire, she said, the town rallied around Chrysler employees by offering local part-time employment. But they continued to be paid and employed by the dealership as the business set up in a temporary location.

With little in the way of available job opportunities in town, about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton, Chouinard said she hopes to see a similar response from the community this time.

"We're a hardy group and we will rally together and get through," she said.