Edson and Yellowhead County issue wildfire evacuation order

An evacuation order has been issued for the Town of Edson and some regions of Yellowhead County, west of Edmonton due to wildfire danger.

It's the second time Edson residents have been forced to flee their homes in the last month. The town was evacuated May 5 because of an encroaching wildfire, but residents were allowed to return on May 8.

An emergency alert issued just before 6:30 p.m. Friday said fires are "becoming increasingly unpredictable" and have jumped fire guards, moving closer to populated areas.

The new evacuation expands an existing order that took effect Thursday for people living south of Township Road 560 on East Bank Road and west to the McLeod River. An evacuation alert remains in place for the entire municipality of Yellowhead County, meaning residents must be prepared to leave quickly.

A statement posted to the Yellowhead County Facebook page Friday says fires south of Edson and in the Shiningbank area have shown "extreme behaviour" and that the communities have had numerous new fires start today.

Evacuees are being asked to go to the reception centre at the Edmonton Expo Centre. The evacuation centre was closed last month after evacuation orders were lifted for communities using the resource.

About 11,000 people live in Yellowhead County, including 8,000 residents in Edson. The town is approximately 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.

In a video update posted to social media, officials from Yellowhead County and Edson urged residents to heed the evacuation orders, since they're worried about the fires possibly cutting off highway access.

Yellowhead County Mayor Wade Williams said it's disappointing that evacuations are necessary again.

"We were certainly hoping we wouldn't get back to this point, although we've known for the last few weeks that it could possibly happen," he said.

"With the temperatures as high as they are, the humidity as low as it is, this is just a perfect storm for these fires."

Yellowhead County chief administrative officer Luc Mercier said the fire, officially dubbed Wildfire EWF-031, has been especially dangerous recently.

"Because that fire is so much out-of-control this afternoon, some of the forestry crews have had to back off that fire. They can't fight it," he said, adding the next 36 hours will be "crucial."

According to the Alberta Wildfire dashboard, there are currently 73 fires burning across the province's forest protection areas, and 23 are out-of-control.

Alberta declared a state of emergency in May as more than 100 out-of-control wildfires burned across the province. The declaration was lifted last weekend as more fires were contained.

At the time, officials said work to fight fires and help displaced people was still not over, with several months left to go in wildfire season.

More to come.