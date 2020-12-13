Edmontonians rush to hair salons before restrictions take effect midnight Saturday

Hair salons were overwhelmed with booking requests Saturday, the last day Edmontonians could get a haircut before new restrictions take effect.

On Tuesday, Alberta announced new restrictions banning all indoor and outdoor social gatherings, both public and private. The province also announced new restrictions that will roll out at midnight on Saturday and be in effect for four weeks. They include the closure of casinos, recreational facilities, gyms, libraries, museums and businesses like hair salons, nail salons and tattoo parlours.

Maddie Katona, the manager at Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop in South Edmonton Common, said bookings exploded for the shop the moment the restrictions were announced on Tuesday evening.

"Our phone started ringing off the hook," she said. On Saturday, the barbershop was at full capacity according to COVID-19 restrictions.

"We have our public protocols in place where we are spacing out, but we have extended hours so we can try and get all of these Edmontonians in for a haircut," she said.

Before the pandemic, Katona said they would perform 110 services a day, while during the pandemic they have been offering between 60 to 80.

"Since they made the announcement that we were closing, it was all of a sudden 150 services, 188 services. We are probably aiming to do about 200 services today," she said.

Normally, they are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Sunday, but on Saturday they extended hours to 10 p.m.

Ponytails + Horseshoes, another hair salon in the Garneau neighborhood, also had to extend hours to accommodate an influx of customers.

Jane Holowchuk, part owner of Ponytails + Horseshoes, said she understands why they need to shut business down.

"I think that it's good for us to be shut down because I think our numbers are so high and everything is spreading so quickly," she said.

She said she wished the restrictions had been imposed earlier so that they could have been open for the Christmas season, which is their busiest time.

Clients of Ponytails + Horseshoes have also purchased gift cards for next year to help the business out, Holowchuk says.

Although Holowchuk is OK with shutting down her business, Katona said she does not agree.

"We're devastated, you know, for our employees, for our customers and everyone affected by COVID," she said. "We are locally owned. So it's been really hard. This news has been really hard for us."

Cypress-Medicine Hat UCP MLA Drew Barnes posted a video on his social media on Saturday calling on Premier Jason Kenney to reopen gyms, massage therapists, and hair salons.

"I first of all want to thank you all for your hard work, extra stress and keeping us safe during the COVID pandemic. I do want to ask you to reconsider three things about the recent changes to protocols," he said in the video addressed to Kenney and the Cabinet.

He talked about the benefits of working out, how helpful massage therapists are not only for physical ailments but also mental well-being. He said hair salons have shown that they have the safest practices.

"They take care of their premises, they take care of their people and are an important part of our daily interaction," he said.

In an email, Christine Myatt, director of communications for the UCP wrote, "The UCP does not dictate what democratically elected MLAs can or cannot say."

She said the province's decision was based on "the best scientific advice from health experts on what was required to preserve the healthcare system during a time [of] rising cases."