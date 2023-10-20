Edmontonians mourn Palestinian and Israeli loved ones killed in conflict

Edmontonians with connections in Israel and Gaza are watching the conflict closely — worried about their family, and loved ones.

Hundreds of people from Edmonton's Palestinian community gathered outside the Alberta legislature on Wednesday for a sit-in protest to show solidarity with those in Gaza.

Israeli airstrikes pounded locations across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, heightening fears among more than two million Palestinians trapped in the territory that nowhere was safe.

For Suhad and Raghad Alkhatib, two young sisters who grew up in Gaza, witnessing the violence has been overwhelming.

The family has multiple family members in Gaza, including many extended family members like aunts and uncles, some of whom have died.

"My mom would always call her sister and make sure she's okay because sometimes she wouldn't pick up," Suhad Alkhatib said.

"So my mom would have like a little mental breakdown thinking, 'Oh, what happened to her? Did she die? What, like, what about her kids?' We don't know ... it's really stressful."

The sisters are also reliving past traumatic experiences as they lived in Gaza during Israel's military operation in 2012.

"I came here to the protests for the Palestinians that are dying in my land," Raghad Alkhatib said.

"I lived in Gaza for nine years. I've seen a lot in there."

Ahmed Qalousa, whose relatives still reside in Gaza, has a family history marked by displacement.

Many in Gaza have said they don't want to leave their homes, fearing a repeat of the "Nakba" or "catastrophe," when many Palestinians fled or were forced from their homes during the 1948 war that accompanied Israel's creation.

A group of men and boys stand together in prayer during a sit-in protest in support of Palestinian solidarity. (Reham Al Azem/CBC)

"This is spreading over the last 75 years. It's not just started on Oct. 7," Qalousa said.

"My family is there with no power, no electricity, no water, no food. There's no humanitarian aid," he said.

"You feel shamed. You feel guilty if you want to even enjoy a piece of cake or feel happy or laugh."

Killed or kidnapped

Noga Vaisblat came to Edmonton 10 years ago after living in Be'eri kibbutz in southern Israel.

The kibbutz was one of the locations of the Hamas's attack on Oct. 7.

"It took a long time to understand what's going on and who got out of there and who stayed in there and where they are and were they kidnapped or not," Vaisblat said.

It took nine days to understand which family members were killed amid the chaos, Vaisblat said as she struggled to mourn.

"There was always this very warm kind of spot in their heart for us, for our little family."

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed and about 12,500 wounded in Israeli strikes since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in Gaza said on Thursday. Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra told a news conference that 44 health workers had been killed in Gaza since then, while four hospitals were out of service and 14 essential health-care services had stopped functioning.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces have killed 10 Palestinians in clashes in the past two days, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Over 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians slain during Hamas's attack, including several Canadians. About 200 others were abducted.

'Alhamdulillah, it was a miracle for her'

Suhad Alkhatib said there was a sliver of hope when she heard that one of her aunts had left her home just in time before an airstrike.

"The moment she decided to leave her house, they bombed it. Literally after an hour, she left," Alkhatib said.

"Alhamdulillah [praise be to God], it was a miracle for her."