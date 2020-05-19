Skip to Main Content
Edmontonians learn permaculture to turn front yards into food lots
Edmonton·Video

Edmontonians learn permaculture to turn front yards into food lots

Some Edmontonians like Melanie Hoffman are looking to turn their front yards into food producing parcels of land using permaculture. 

Watch the full story here

CBC News ·

Inspired by patterns in nature, permaculture creates robust systems that actually grow stronger over time, says Kazimir Haykowsky from Spruce Permaculture. 

Inspired by patterns in nature, permaculture creates robust systems that actually grow stronger over time, says Kazimir Haykowsky from Spruce Permaculture.

Watch the full story here.

Some Edmontonians like Melanie Hoffman are looking to turn their front yards into food producing parcels of land using permaculture. 3:05

 

