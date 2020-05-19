Edmontonians learn permaculture to turn front yards into food lots
Some Edmontonians like Melanie Hoffman are looking to turn their front yards into food producing parcels of land using permaculture.
Inspired by patterns in nature, permaculture creates robust systems that actually grow stronger over time, says Kazimir Haykowsky from Spruce Permaculture.
