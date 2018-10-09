Edmontonians invited to help test driverless shuttles

Edmontonians are invited to can come down to Blatchford this week to ride an ELA, or electric autonomous vehicle.

The low-speed driverless shuttle is scheduled for testing at Blatchford Oct. 9 - 16, Chappelle Gardens Oct. 17 - 21 and Old Strathcona Oct. 22 - Nov. 4.



"It's so important that we prepare for this future in a way that makes sense for our city and all Edmontonians," Mayor Don Iveson said in a news release Tuesday.

"It's a very unique experience that very few people in the world have yet to try," said Dan Finley with Pacific Western Transportation.

"Our partnership with the City of Edmonton has allowed us to bring this opportunity to Edmontonians and to explore the potential of this new technology."

The public is invited to drop by the test site to ride with ELA or sign up ahead of time to skip the line.

The vehicle is separated from traffic and has a trained operator on board who can stop it at any time.

The vehicle operates at around 12 km/h and can hold up to 12 people.