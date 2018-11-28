Video
Watch as stolen vehicle flips after hitting road barrier in north Edmonton
The treacherous roadways on Wednesday morning helped Edmonton police catch the driver of a stolen car.
Police arrest driver after foot chase
Police were called to a rollover near 89th Street and Yellowhead Trail around 7 a.m., a spokesperson said in an email.
A security-camera video shows the car hitting a road barrier and flipping before the male driver flees on foot.
Watch the video of the rollover
The man was caught by the canine unit after a short chase, police said.
Police recorded 55 collisions on city streets before 8 a.m. Wednesday following freezing rain Tuesday night.