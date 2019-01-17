Skip to Main Content
Driver dies after semi strikes minivan on Edmonton's Yellowhead Trail
Driver dies after semi strikes minivan on Edmonton's Yellowhead Trail

A man is dead after a semi-trailer collided with a minivan Thursday morning in north Edmonton.

Drivers asked to avoid intersection of Yellowhead and 149th Street until further notice

Police say a mini-van was stopped at a red light when it was hit behind by a semi in north Edmonton Thursday morning. (CBC)

Witnesses told investigators an eastbound minivan was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Yellowhead Trail and 149th Street when it was hit from behind, police said in a traffic advisory.

The driver of the minivan sustained life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital. 

The driver of the semi was uninjured, police said. 

Police have been on scene since around 2:40 a.m. The Major Collision Investigations Unit is investigating. 

In traffic advisory issued around 5:30 a.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area until further notice. 
 

