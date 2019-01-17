Driver dies after semi strikes minivan on Edmonton's Yellowhead Trail

A man is dead after a semi-trailer collided with a minivan Thursday morning in north Edmonton.

Witnesses told investigators an eastbound minivan was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Yellowhead Trail and 149th Street when it was hit from behind, police said in a traffic advisory.

The driver of the minivan sustained life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital.

The driver of the semi was uninjured, police said.

Police have been on scene since around 2:40 a.m. The Major Collision Investigations Unit is investigating.

In traffic advisory issued around 5:30 a.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

