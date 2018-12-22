YEG Christmas cards poke fun at Edmonton, raise cash for good cause

There is now an especially Edmonton way to express your holiday greetings.

If you're tired of the generic illustrations of Santa, poinsettias and holly wreaths, design firm Calder Bateman/ZGM has got you covered with a new line of limited edition Edmonton-themed greeting cards.

The YEG Cards line features well-known Edmonton landmarks, including the river valley funicular, the Walterdale Bridge and the unmistakable silver balls of the Talus Dome sculpture.

'Very Edmontonian'

The cards are meant to elicit smiles and are best shared with Edmontonians in your life, said Linda Hoang, a digital strategist with Calder Bateman.

"We know that Edmontonians love things that are very Edmontonian," Hoang said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

Put the fun in funicular with this Edmonton-inspired greeting card. ( Calder Bateman) "It's essentially an inside joke that only Edmontonians will understand this holiday season."

The Talus Dome card proclaims "Jingle Balls," referring to the sculpture's chrome spheres. The funicular-themed card tells readers "Have a Happy Holiday, if you're so inclined," followed by "May the season bring more ups than downs."

While the cards certainly poke fun at Edmonton landmarks, the project is for a good cause.

All proceeds from the cards will be donated to iHuman Youth Society, an inner-city agency that helps traumatized and marginalized youth through arts-based programming.

Their youth centre offers mental health support, counselling, clothing and other services to more than 500 clients every year.

Christopher Weiss, community engagement manager with iHuman, said the proceeds will help.

"The proceeds from these allows us to continue our arts programs, whether that's fashion or visual art or music.

"You name it, these cards are a big help."

The cards are no longer available for online purchase but may still be in stock at a handful of Edmonton retailers.