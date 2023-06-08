Edmonton writer Wendy McGrath wins first-ever Prairie Grindstone Prize

An Edmonton-based Métis writer is the first winner of the Prairie Grindstone Prize, a new effort to recognize authors in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Wendy McGrath was awarded $50,000 for her collected work, which includes four novels and two books of poetry. She told CBC's Edmonton AM that the award will help spotlight more writers working in the Prairies.

"The Prairies, and particularly the genre that I'm working in, Canadian prairie gothic, I think has not been given the merit that it deserves," she said.

"I do hope that this will bring attention to the wealth of talent — not only writers who are currently working as hard as I do … but to Prairie writers who may have been overlooked in the past," McGrath said.

McGrath said the prize will help her finish a new prairie gothic novel set in the late 1960s. The story revolves around a working class family in a newly-built neighbourhood. Everything changes for the family after one of their own commits a violent act.

Edmonton AM 6:25 The Prairie Grindstone Literary Prize A new literary prize honouring the work of Prairie writers goes to Edmonton's Wendy McGrath. We speak with her about the difference this will make in her writing and the mysterious benefactor behind the prize

The Prairie Grindstone Prize organization and award were established in March, and it's funded by an anonymous donor. The prize will alternate between an Alberta writer and a Saskatchewan writer each year.

Stacey Walyuchow, the organization's marketing and design co-ordinator, said the donor wants to stay anonymous, and they're planning to fund the award for at least a decade.

"Within the literary world, often the prizes are very Eastern Canada focused, and the Prairies offer an abundance of talent," she said.

"The donor saw the need to recognize these writers and award them an opportunity to further their skills and their writing practice."

McGrath said the news that she won the prize left her stunned.

"I'm not often speechless," she said.

"In this case I was speechless and overwhelmed and humbled and honoured. And once it sunk in, I felt excited, not only about what this award will mean to me, but also how it will sharpen the focus on Prairie writing and other Prairie writers."

McGrath said she's grown as an artist in the Prairies, and it's a setting that keeps inspiring her work.

"I am inspired by, not only rural Prairie … but also the Prairie urban element. Edmonton is a major setting for my work, and I hope to be able to continue to draw from that inspiration going forward."

Writers are nominated for Prairie Grindstone Prize by peers, and three people from writing communities in Alberta and Saskatchewan make up the selection jury.

Applications to nominate Saskatchewan writers will open in March 2024.