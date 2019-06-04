'I didn't have any warning signs': Edmonton woman surprised by liver disease diagnosis

Sometimes liver disease shows up without any kind of symptoms — that's what happened to Edmontonian Heather Watson.

"Initially, they had said that I had nonalcoholic fatty liver disease [NAFLD]," said Watson, in an interview on CBC Edmonton's Radio Active on Monday. "I didn't have any warning signs."

Upon further testing and a biopsy, Watson was diagnosed with nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), a condition where fatty deposits inside the liver become inflamed, causing the organ to scar and enlarge. When she was diagnosed, the condition was at the point of no return. She would need a transplant to survive

NAFLD and NASH are fairly common in North America. According to the Canadian Liver Foundation, it's estimated that 20 per cent of the Canadian population have NAFLD and four per cent have NASH.

Poor eating habits

NASH is often caused by poor eating habits, said Diana Mager, an associate professor of clinical nutrition at the University of Alberta.

"We're literally eating our livers to death," said Mager. "And particularly in relationship to high intakes of fast foods and simple sugars and it's the way the North American diet has changed over years. And that's why we're starting to see more incidences of NASH being diagnosed."

Watson admits, her diet before the diagnosis was "horrible."

"I can confess to being a reformed Coca-Cola drinker," said Watson.

"I probably cracked open eight cans of Coke a day. I don't drink coffee so it was my coffee in the morning. It was my pick-up after work. It was my 'I need to go to bed' or 'I'm having some something salty' and I wanted something carbonated. It was just a lie I told myself," said Watson.

When she ended up in the hospital three years ago, she thought she was experiencing a gallbladder attack.

"I was approaching my 40th birthday and I kept saying to my husband, 'I'm tired, I have arthritis, I think I'm dying, is this what 40 feels like?' said Watson. "And we would laugh and joke but really, yeah, I was dying. It was my liver."

In the two years before she got a transplant, Watson experienced chronic nosebleeds, extreme fatigue, and bruising all over her body due to her thin blood, itching and jaundice. Her condition deteriorated to the point where she was bed-ridden at the hospital, unable to eat and given 24-48 hours to live.

Her father was sitting with her two daughters at a Dairy Queen explaining to them that she would not be coming home, when Watson received the call from the transplant coordinator, saying that they had a liver for her.

"So it was a pretty emotional day," she said.

Heather Watson, after her liver transplant. (Submitted by Heather Watson)

Watson will be participating in the Stroll for Liver on Saturday, June 8, at Emily Murphy Park, to raise awareness about the disorder.

There is evidence to show that walking and other physical activity could lower the risk of the disorder, in addition to eating a healthy diet, said Mager, listing fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds.

"Pay attention to the signals," she added, including overall fatigue and weight gain around your middle section.

"If you do have the early stages of the disease ... there is hope by eating healthy and losing a little bit of weight," said Mager. "There is evidence that it can reverse itself. But the trick to this is getting it in the earlier stages."