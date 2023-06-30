Edmonton woman receives 5-year manslaughter sentence in connection with husband's death

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing

A judge has sentenced an Edmonton woman to five years for manslaughter after orchestrating an attack on her estranged husband that led to his killing.

Court of King's Bench Justice Paul Belzil said the grisly group attack on 47-year-old Derek Cowan was a double tragedy — for the victim and his family, but also his estranged wife Amanda Lee Cowan whose actions led to Derek's death.

"There is no doubt that the killing of Derek Cowan has torn the Cowan family apart," Belzil said during Friday's sentencing hearing.

On Aug. 16, 2019, Amanda Cowan, 40, lured Derek to a central Edmonton apartment she shared with another man, Jacob Cook, according to details presented in court last year. The Cowans had separated a month earlier.

Although Amanda told Derek they would be alone at the apartment, he arrived to find Cook armed with a machete. Two other individuals involved in the attack, Aqua Pasquayak-Thompson, 19, and a 17-year-old male, also hid in the apartment.

The male youth is not being named as he was a minor at the time of the killing.

After Cowan was in the apartment, the group forced him into a chair, duct-taped his hands, face, and mouth, and proceeded to beat and stab him. The details were noted as part of an agreed statement of facts presented during Cook's court case.

The group later forced the man into the bathroom, where the 17-year-old male "stabbed and chopped him." Cowan died of his injuries in the bathroom.

The group's plan to move and dispose of Cowan's body was unsuccessful when Amanda's roommate arrived at the apartment and called 911.

Sentencing

The four accused — Cowan, Cook, Pasquayak-Thompson, and the male youth — initially all faced charges of first-degree murder.

In Feb. 2022, Cook pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Pasquayak-Thompson pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder and received a two-year jail term. The male youth offender pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to four years in custody, followed by three years of community supervision.

Amanda Cowan said she wants Derek's family to know she's sorry for everything that happened during a tearful statement from the prisoner's box on Friday. Cowan said she's lived with the ramifications for four years and has night terrors.

Cowan pleaded guilty to manslaughter in early June. Since 2019, she has spent about 13 ½ months in remand, and 23 months under house arrest, wearing an electronic ankle monitor.

Court heard that during this time, she was pregnant and gave birth to a child she had with Cook.

Belzil agreed with defence lawyer David Phillips' argument that Cowan should receive half-time credit for her time under house arrest.

Belzil gave Cowan a total credit of about two years, and eight months of incarceration, meaning she could be eligible for statutory release within eight months.

The judge said he must also consider Cowan's tragic life, including her childhood in an environment of violence and addiction, her Métis heritage, and her subsequent mental health issues.

Addressing Derek's relatives assembled in the courtroom, Belzil said it might be difficult for them to understand how a first-degree murder charge could be downgraded to a less punitive conviction of manslaughter. He said the move averted a potentially gruelling month-long trial where the Crown depended on "unsavoury" witnesses in hopes of a conviction.

Belzil said he heard no evidence that Amanda delivered any of the blows to Derek.

Victim impact statements

The family of Derek Cowan presented two victim impact statements to the court Friday. During the statements, relatives said they were exhausted and traumatized by reliving the murder in court and through media reports.

A victims services worker read a statement from Cowan's sister, Allyson Araujo, who said she had hoped Cowan would put his tumultuous relationship with Amanda behind him and make a new life for himself. His anxiety, depression and drug use had left him unable to work, her statement said.

Reliving the details of Derek's inhumane torture and death for four years is torture itself, Araujo's statement said. She said it is enraging that the people who attacked her brother will not be brought to justice.

"There are no excuses for her actions," Araujo said of Cowan. "There are no mitigating circumstances."

Through a victims services worker, Derek's relatives declined to comment outside court.