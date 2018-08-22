Edmonton woman dies after pinning herself under her own SUV

A woman died early Wednesday after she pinned herself under her own SUV in northeast Edmonton, police say.

Officers were called to the area of 18th Street and 153rd Avenue at 12:45 a.m. and found a 74-year-old woman with the lower half of her body underneath her SUV.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she died a short time later.

Police believe the woman was trying to make a U-turn in her Ford Flex when she opened the driver's side door, put her foot on the road to shoulder check and was pinned under her vehicle as it reversed.

No other vehicle was involved in the incident, police said.