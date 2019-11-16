Edmonton woman guilty of manslaughter in death of toddler Anthony Raine

Tasha Mack has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of 19-month old Anthony Raine.

"I am satisfied the unlawful act of failing to provide the necessaries of life was committed by Ms. Mack by failing to place Anthony in proper care," Court of Queen's Bench Justice Robert Graesser told an Edmonton courtroom Friday.

Mack, 28, and her former boyfriend Joey Crier had both been charged with second-degree murder in the toddler's April 2017 death.

In delivering his decision, Graesser said the Crown had not proven "a murderous intent on the part of Ms. Mack."

Crier is the child's biological father. He and Mack were caring for the boy for approximately six weeks leading up to his death.

Anthony died of blunt force trauma to the head and his tiny body was covered in bruises when it was discovered behind a north Edmonton church three days after it had been placed there.

The Crown argued Crier was the one who likely delivered the fatal blows, but asked the judge to find Mack guilty for not intervening to protect the child or to get him medical intervention after he was hurt.

Tasha Mack was found guilty of manslaughter Friday in the death of toddler Anthony Raine. (Facebook/Tasha Mack )

Mack's trial began in early June and had been repeatedly delayed along the way. Those delays had frustrated many, including the victim's family.

Next Friday, they'll be back in court to listen to closing arguments in Crier's trial. The judge has promised a decision in that case on Dec. 16.