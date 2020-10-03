Edmonton woman found not criminally responsible for hitting mother twice with SUV

An Edmonton judge believes Donna Elder was suffering from psychotic hallucinations when she hit her elderly mother with her SUV twice in July 2018.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Brian Burrows called the crime "exceedingly bizarre" Tuesday when he determined it's more likely than not that in the moment Elder didn't appreciate that her actions would harm her mother.

"I cannot believe she understood the quality of her actions," Burrows told court. "She was probably incapable of doing so."

Burrows found Elder, 62, not guilty of attempted murder and determined she is not criminally responsible for aggravated assault and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

In July 2018, Elder was responsible for the care of her 85-year-old mother, Katherine Triplett. The two women went to a KFC restaurant in west Edmonton to pick up some food.

Elder later told a psychiatrist she began to hear voices telling her someone was going to hurt her mother, while Triplett was waiting outside the restaurant for her daughter to retrieve her vehicle.

According to an agreed statement of facts entered during the five-day trial last month, Elder drove straight toward her mother and hit her.

Triplett flew through the air, crashing through a glass window and onto a table in the restaurant before sliding to the floor with severe injuries.

One KFC employee said the first hit wasn't too hard, but the second crash "was like a bomb."

Surveillance video shows KFC crash 0:33 A surveillance video shows a car crashing into a KFC critically injuring an 85-year-old woman. 0:33

According to the agreed statement of facts, when witnesses came to her aid, Triplett said: "I don't know why my daughter Donna would try to kill me."

Triplett had to undergo emergency surgery and eventually her lower left leg was amputated. She died nine months later.

'Unlikely she would invent hallucinations'

The defence asked Court of Queen's Bench Justice Brian Burrows to find Elder not criminally responsible. The onus is on the defence to prove its case on a balance of probabilities, which is less onerous than proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Four mental health experts testified at Elder's trial last month. They reached different conclusions, but Burrows ultimately accepted the findings of a psychiatrist who testified for the defence.

"In my view, Dr. [Niti] Bhatia's conclusion that there probably was a hallucination is reasonable," Burrows said.

According to a report submitted by Bhatia, Elder said she began to hear voices once she got into her vehicle.

"The male voice said that the pepper-haired woman was going to hurt my mom and the voice kept saying that over and over very loudly and aggressively," Elder told the psychiatrist. "And I said in my angry voice that no one is going to hurt my mom."

Elder later told a psychologist who testified for the Crown that she felt guilty for hitting her mother, but said she did not blame herself, nor was she ashamed of anything.

Burrows called Elder a principled and intelligent woman.

"She's offended when blamed for something that is not her fault," Burrows said. "Therefore it is unlikely she would invent hallucinations. More likely than not, it is true."

For now, Elder remains free on bail.

According to the Criminal Code, she must appear before the Alberta Mental Health Review Panel within 45 days. Her future is up to the panel.