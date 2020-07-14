Husband of Edmonton mom found dead Saturday was due to stand trial for domestic assault

A woman found dead in her south Edmonton condo Saturday morning was also the complainant in a case of domestic violence, court documents show.

Police found the body of Teresa Dejesus Esquivel Robles at 5 a.m. in a home near Mullen Road and Mullen Place.

Her husband, Luis Candela Gonzalez, was found dead Saturday night near Sicamous, B.C., in a presumed suicide.

Court records show that in the past six months, Candela, 39, was charged with assaulting Esquivel , also 39, and their 17-year-old son.

On three occasions leading up to his wife's death, Candela was taken into custody and released.

On July 8, Candela posted on his Facebook page an image of a hooded, praying skeleton surrounded by flames.

Three days later, at 2:28 a.m. on the day his wife's body was found, he posted his wife's name attached to a rose.

An image Luis Candela Gonzalez posted on his Facebook page on July 8, 2020. (Luis Candela Gonzalez/Facebook)

According to court documents, on Dec. 19 and 20, 2019, Candela was charged with assaulting his wife by choking, strangling or suffocation. He was also charged with using a belt as a weapon and damaging her cellphone.

Candela was released from custody on Dec. 21 and ordered by the court to stay away from his wife.

The couple may have reconciled, because on Jan. 17, 2020, the Crown agreed to rescind the order.

In March, Candela registered a food truck business that advertised authentic Mexican cuisine. The website for Candela's Mexican Food Truck Ltd. is still active, but the Facebook page has been deleted. It's not clear if the business ever got off the ground.

Luis Candela Gonzalez posted this image on his Facebook page on July 11 at 2:28 a.m. His wife was found dead hours later and his body was discovered that night in B.C. (Luis Candela Gonzalez/Facebook)

Accused of assaulting his son

Four months after being released from custody, Candela was charged with assaulting and unlawfully confining his son. The court records suggest he used, or threatened to use, tin cutters on the teen.

Candela was taken into custody on May 23 and court documents indicate the Crown planned to revoke his earlier release.

But on June 15, he was granted bail, with the court again ordering him to have no contact with his wife and son.

Three days later, he was charged with failing to comply with the order.

Candela's Mexican Food Truck Ltd. was incorporated on March 20, 2020, in Alberta. (Candela's Mexican Food)

Candela was taken into custody on June 25 and remained behind bars for five days before a judge released him on 24-hour house arrest.

He was ordered to have no contact with his wife or son. He was also forbidden from driving and ordered to stay in the province unless he had permission to leave Alberta from his bail supervisor.

Less than two weeks later, Esquivel was dead and Candela's body had been found outside his truck in B.C.

He had been scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in relation to the second set of charges involving his son. He was due to go to trial in November on the charge of assaulting his wife.

'Teresa fell through the safety nets'

The head of an Edmonton women's shelter said Esquivel's death should be a call to action for police and lawmakers.

"It is about the offenders manipulating the justice system and our lacking ability to protect those needing protection," Tess Gordey, executive director at WIN House, said in a written statement.

"It is about harsher sentences for offenders. It is about additional support for victims to empower them to not return to their offenders."

Gordey said it's estimated that one woman in Canada dies every six days due to domestic violence, a rate that may be increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The problem is escalating," she wrote. "Teresa fell through the safety nets. Our hope is that her passing creates lasting change."