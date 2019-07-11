Skip to Main Content
Edmonton police investigating 'suspicious' disappearance of woman, 20
Shalene Lucille Pelletier was last seen Saturday in the area of 111th Avenue and Groat Road, police said in a news release Thursday.

When Shalene Lucille Pelletier was last seen, she was wearing a red jacket, black ball cap and glasses, as in the photograph on the left. (Edmonton Police Service)

Edmonton police are asking for help from the public in finding a 20-year-old woman whose disappearance last weekend is being treated as suspicious.

Shalene Lucille Pelletier was last seen Saturday in the area of 111th Avenue and Groat Road, police said in a news release Thursday.

She was last heard from on Sunday "and her disappearance is out of character," police said. "Family and police are concerned for her well-being."

Pelletier was reported missing on Tuesday.

She is five-feet-six-inches tall, weighs 123 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She last seen wearing a red jacket and a black ball cap and glasses, police said.

Anyone with information about Pelletier's whereabouts is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.

