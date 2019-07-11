Edmonton police investigating 'suspicious' disappearance of woman, 20

Edmonton police are asking for help from the public in finding a 20-year-old woman whose disappearance last weekend is being treated as suspicious.

Shalene Lucille Pelletier was last seen Saturday in the area of 111th Avenue and Groat Road, police said in a news release Thursday.

She was last heard from on Sunday "and her disappearance is out of character," police said. "Family and police are concerned for her well-being."

Pelletier was reported missing on Tuesday.

She is five-feet-six-inches tall, weighs 123 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She last seen wearing a red jacket and a black ball cap and glasses, police said.

Anyone with information about Pelletier's whereabouts is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.