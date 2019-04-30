Edmonton woman charged with stealing $5M from her employer

Fraud charges have been laid against an employee of an Edmonton mechanical company who allegedly deposited 465 cheques valued at more than $5 million into her own bank account over seven years.

Edmonton police said in a news release they became aware in late 2016 of suspicious financial transactions involving the business, which they did not name.

A lengthy investigation determined that the cheques, issued between 2009 and 2016 and intended to pay the company's vendors, were fraudulently deposited into the bank accounts of the employee, who was responsible for company finances.

A total of $5,152,179.10 was allegedly defrauded from the business, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release on Tuesday.

A 54-year-old woman turned herself in last week. She has been charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.