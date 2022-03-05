Edmonton woman charged for making threats against public health officials, MLAs

Alberta RCMP have charged an Edmonton woman for allegedly making threats against public health officials and members of the Alberta legislature.

In a news release Friday, RCMP said they were notified of the email threats last October.

The emails were directed at an employee of the Public Health Agency of Canada, among others.

Alberta RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team investigated the emails, and found a number that were identified as "threatening in nature," police said in the news release.

The emails were sent between Nov. 12, 2020 and Oct. 13, 2021, to about 50 people, including members of the Alberta Legislative Assembly, Public Health Agency of Canada and some news media outlets.

A 41-year-old Edmonton woman has been charged with three counts of uttering threats, three counts of harassing communications and two counts of intimidation of a justice participant.

The accused is scheduled to attend Edmonton Provincial Court on May 9.