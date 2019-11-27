From podcasts to meetups, contemporary witches cast a spell on modern religion

From potions to podcasts and spells to social media, today's witches are taking stereotypes fuelled by children's stories and making them disappear.

Far from the wart-nosed, broom-riding wretches, modern witches can be found in classrooms and cubicles. while growing interest in witchcraft has generated a growth industry of books, podcasts and social media forums dedicated to all things magical.

"Witches have always been cool," said Glen Fairen, a religious studies instructor at the University of Alberta who teaches the popular course Studies in Witchcraft and the Occult.

But in the past four or five years, interest has grown both in witchcraft as well as what he calls "ancient paganism in the modern world."

Dec. 21 — generally regarded in the northern hemisphere as the shortest day of the year and the first day of winter — is also one of the eight holidays celebrated in the Wiccan calendar.

A worshipper of the Pagan Wiccan religion, left, and a friend stand near the ancient stone monument of Stonehenge, as access to the site is given to druids, New Age followers and members of the public to mark the annual Winter Solstice in 2006. (Matt Dunham/The Associated Press)

Winter Solstice, also known as Yule, is a time for witches and warlocks to celebrate the birth of the Sun God.

"Everything has all these pagan elements to it," said Katie Karpetz. "For me, I'm just celebrating that this season of death is over. The cold is over and the sun is returning."

Karpetz owns of thewitchery.ca, an online retail shop specializing in witchcraft supplies, and also helps organize and helps manage The Witchery Market, a craft sale in Edmonton featuring pagan vendors. The market happens on Dec. 21st and 22nd at 10433 83rd Ave.

She began studying witchcraft as a teen but been interested since she was a child, conjuring spiders and casting spells in the woods.

She follows the calendar for Slavic paganism and celebrates winter solstice in a simple way.

"I'll have my friends over and I'll make a big dinner and set a place at the table for my deceased ancestors. I'm not so much into ritual. I'm more into low magic, non-ritualized magic."

For practising pagans, it is a true faith, Fairen said.

"It was founded in the 1930s, 1940s and it claims to harken back to pre-Christian Europe, pagan practices," he said.

"They see it as counter to very patriarchal traditional religious practices. Women are more empowered, goddesses are considered central and it seems to attract a lot of the younger folks."

'Good Witch of the East'

In Edmonton, there are pagan clubs, craft markets, parties and private Facebook groups dedicated to the practice. These include the Edmonton Pagan Network, the Edmonton Women Witches Meetup and the Everything Pagan Coffee Moot.

A few months ago, someone posted on Reddit, looking to recruit "Yeg witches" for a new Edmonton-based coven.

One look at the #witchesofinstagram thread and one can find thousands of posts featuring tarot cards, gemstones and spells. A New York Times article published last month asked When Did Everybody Become a Witch?

Fairen said the growing interest in witchy things has been driven largely by pop culture, including television series and books like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the Harry Potter series.

"It's not like Hermione Granger made somebody want to be a witch but it had a more positive public face. It became less and less of a vilified category," Fairen said.

"The movement is sort of seen as a willful counter to the cliche of the witch, this idea that it's a withered old hag. They're more the Good Witch of the East, I think."

Debra Bourne, a practising Wiccan and manager of a southside Edmonton pagan supply store, considers herself a good witch.

Where Faeries Live sells witchcraft supplies, teaches classes on paganism and hosts regular workshops and ceremonies such as full moon rituals.

Business has been growing each year, she said, contrary to other parts of the retail sector which may have struggled.

"There is definitely an increasing interest," she said, adding that a fascination with the occult that has been growing steadily for decades.

But Bourne said it is difficult to put her finger on exactly what is drawing people.

"I think the initial push during the 1980s and 1990s was coming from a dissatisfaction with organized religion," she said, "but it's more than just that.

"With the advent of the internet and the abundance of books, interest on the topic just snowballed."

Underground covens and casting circles

The witchcraft community in Edmonton has deep roots, Bourne said. While most Edmonton witches are "solitary," covens have been operating in the city for more than 30 years, she said.

"There is only one coven that is 'open', that anyone can drop in and participate in their rights," she said.

"Most of them are closed which means you need to know somebody and get invited to their circle."

Bourne said she began practising about 25 years ago after growing dissatisfied with organized religion.

"A friend of mine was showing me how to make incense and cast a circle and I thought, 'This is what I've been missing.'

"That was in the early 1990s so it was still a very closed or underground movement. There wasn't a lot of people being open."

Bourne kept her practice secret for years, fearing she would be vilified for her beliefs or could even lose custody of her children.

But the taboo has lifted in recent years. Now she takes pride in teaching new people about the magic of ancient rituals.

"Nowadays, more people know about it," she said. "Wicca is a recognized religion in Canada so there isn't the same discrimination that there was 25 years ago. People have a better understanding of it."