Citywide parking ban starts tonight as first storm of season hits Edmonton

Edmonton will launch a citywide parking ban Tuesday night after the city got a biting first taste of winter.

The parking ban will come into effect at 7 p.m. and it's expected to be in place for about 48 hours, the city said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Andrew Grant, the city's general supervisor of infrastructure operations, will provide more information about the citywide parking ban at a news conference later Tuesday morning.

The parking ban was announced as many Edmontonians contended with a white-knuckled commute on slick, snow-covered roads.

The city's first snowfall of the season began Monday as a powerful winter storm blew across the Prairies, bringing heavy snow, freezing rain and powerful winds to Alberta.

Blowing snow continued in Edmonton and surrounding areas Tuesday morning, blanketing the city, burying sidewalks and clogging city streets.

The 511 Alberta map shows poor driving conditions in the city, with ice and snow-covered streets causing congestion and fender-benders.

The road conditions have forced some school divisions in areas surrounding Edmonton, including Elk Island Public Schools, Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools and Sturgeon Public Schools, to cancel buses.

A series of snowfall, wind and winter storm warnings remain in place for a large swath of the province after a ridge of high pressure developed over the province Monday.

Powerful winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour whipped across southern Alberta while areas of the Rockies were hit with as much as 60 centimetres of snow, leaving some areas impassable.

Edmonton and surrounding area Hwy's partly/covered snow, icy with reduced visibility. Slow down and give snow plows room to work. (2:55am) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABRoads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABRoads</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegtraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/3QtSNp5hZs">pic.twitter.com/3QtSNp5hZs</a> —@511Alberta

As of Tuesday morning, the Edmonton region remained under a snowfall warning.

Between 10 to 25 centimetres is expected to accumulate before the storm tapers off, Environment Canada said.

In addition to the snowfall, strong northerly winds, with gusts to 70 km/h, will develop over portions of central Alberta this morning and continue for most of the day.

Visibility on roads and highways may be reduced in blowing snow, Environment Canada cautioned.

Snowfall and wind warning remained in place across the province Tuesday. (Environment Canada)

The snow is expected to continue over central regions of Alberta through the morning before tapering off from west to east.

The cold, however, will continue this afternoon as competitors hit the pitch for what could be a deciding game on the road to the 2022 World Cup.

Team Canada is preparing to face Mexico in Commonwealth Stadium, with a frosty kickoff scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MT (9:05 p.m. ET).

The latest forecast for Edmonton says heavy snow will end late this morning with a chance of flurries this afternoon.

Blowing snow is expected in outlying areas this morning and early this afternoon with up to 4 cm of fresh snow expected to fall.

The temperature is expected to fall to around –8 C this afternoon with a wind chill making it feel like –16.