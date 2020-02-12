Wintry weather makes for traffic havoc on Edmonton streets

Snow, wind, slush and ice made for a tricky commute for Edmontonians Tuesday.

Between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, 279 collisions were reported to police, Edmonton Police Service said in an email.

The evening commute wasn't much better. Downtown traffic was at a standstill around 6 p.m. as commuters navigated around several crashes.

Environment Canada issued a weather warning Tuesday morning as heavy bands of snow made their way through the region with wind gusts creating low visibility.

About 10 centimetres fell Tuesday in the city and Environment Canada expects the snow will end in the evening with two to four centimetres still set to fall before morning.

Edmontonians will get some relief Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud, but more snow is expected for Thursday. Environment Canada expects the city will see about two centimetres, while parts of northern Alberta may get five to 10 centimetres.