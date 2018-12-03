Heavy snow makes for 'daunting' commute on Edmonton roads

Edmonton drivers should brace for a snowy, slippery commute.

City roads were in rough shape Monday morning after the capital region was buried in its first major snowfall of the season.

There were numerous reports of fender benders and vehicles sliding into the ditch after three days of relentless snowfall.

An Environment Canada snowfall warning was in place, from late Sunday to early Monday in Edmonton, but no advisories are currently in place for Alberta.

"It's going to be a little daunting out there," said Edmonton police staff Sgt. Sean Anderson.

"I'm anticipating that we'll have a fairly busy morning."

Dear <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a>, some tips on driving this morning:<br>1) Don’t<br>2) Go slowly<br>3) Leave early<br>4) Be okay with being late<br>(Please)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yegtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yegtraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/McXZnRdjLl">pic.twitter.com/McXZnRdjLl</a> —@Sergeant_Jones

Anderson said the roads were in especially rough shape around 3 a.m. during his morning commute.

"From what I've seen, most of the city streets haven't been plowed and the Henday was in pretty rough shape. There was really only one driving lane."

In a tweet, the City of Edmonton said more than 200 pieces of city equipment — including plows, graders and bobcats — were out clearing city streets on Monday morning.

The city urged drivers to drive carefully and give road crews room to work. A city parking ban is expected to take effect on Tuesday.

Good morning <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a>! It’s been a long night! City crews were clearing roads, trails and bike lanes, private companies were clearing parking lots and sidewalks and trucks were taking snow to snow sites. Kudos to all for working to keep the city moving while we slept! —@CityofEdmonton

Lots of snow has fallen! Please be safe out there - stay warm, slow down and walk carefully. Thanks to everyone who has already shovelled! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegsnow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegsnow</a> —@CityofEdmonton

Due to the significant amount of snow and poor driving conditions in parts of Parkland County, bus service has been cancelled for Monday, but the school will remain open.

Between two and four centimetres of snow is expected to fall in Edmonton before the snow finally tapers off later Monday morning.

Here is the latest Environment Canada forecast for Edmonton:

Today: Snow ending this morning then clearing. Amount two to four centimetres. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. High -5 C. Wind chill near -14 C. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -12 C. Wind chill near -15 C.

Tomorrow: Increasing cloudiness. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High -1 C. Wind chill - 16 C in the morning and -7 C in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.