Edmonton shelters, drop-in centres packed as freezing temperatures return

Homeless shelters are filling up and agencies are running out of warm clothing donations as Edmonton grapples with freezing temperatures this week.

After midnight Monday, temperatures in Edmonton dipped to –22 C, warming up to –13 by mid-afternoon Tuesday. The wind chill made it feel several degrees colder.

The overnight shelters at Hope Mission were filled to maximum capacity Monday night, with close to 500 people. About 60 people had been referred to the shelter after being discovered on the street by outreach workers.

"We did see a significant increase in individuals who visited our shelters overnight," said Kate Halsey, a spokesperson with Hope Mission. "The temperatures dropped dramatically."

It's a cold one out there! It was -25 C with windchill this morning, we're now sitting at -17 C. Here's how outdoor workers stay warm on the job. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/3eA0vYZEoo">pic.twitter.com/3eA0vYZEoo</a> —@CBCEdmonton Typically, people without a place to call home will seek warmth in drop-in centres downtown before heading to the Hope Mission for meals. Many will line up in the cold.

The Bissell Centre's drop-in room was packed on Tuesday.

"We're seeing, like, twice the numbers that we see on an average day," said Devin Komarniski, Bissell Centre marketing and communications manager. "It's just increased over the last couple days."

The clothing donation room of the Bissell Centre is bare as winter clothing has been flying off the shelves over the past few days. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

The Bissell Centre distributes donated clothing to people who need it. But the centre has been running out of winter clothing to hand out.

"We're trying to keep people with proper clothing on their bodies and we don't have the jackets that we need and the mitts and gloves are depleting really quickly," Komarniski said.

The centre is in need of winter jackets, ski pants and gloves. Drop-off locations are listed on its website.

Environment Canada is forecasting a low of –16 C overnight in the city, warming to a high of –13 Wednesday afternoon. Again, wind chills will make it feel several degrees colder.

@Travismcewancbc

Travis.mcewan@cbc.ca