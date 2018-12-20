Second NDP MLA announces he won't run in next provincial election

Edmonton-Whitemud NDP MLA Dr. Bob Turner has decided not to seek re-election in 2019.

In a statement released Wednesday evening, Turner said after taking some time to reflect, he will not run in the next provincial election.

Turner said he will continue to fully support the NDP and Premier Rachel Notley during the election campaign and will continue to advocate for his constituents.

"From the beginning, I spoke about the need to move forward in building Nellie Carlson School, with upgrading the Misericordia Hospital and eliminating flavoured tobacco. I am proud to see all of these goals accomplished," Turner said in his statement.

As well, Turner said he was "particularly proud" of the action the Notley government has taken on climate change.

On Tuesday, Bob Wanner, NDP MLA for Medicine Hat and Speaker in the legislature, announced he was not going to run again .

By law, the provincial election must take place between March 1 and May 31 next year.

Both Turner and Wanner are first-time MLAs, elected in 2015.