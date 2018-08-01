Airliner at 4,000 feet over Edmonton had 'near miss' with drone, police say

A WestJet airliner flying at 4,000 feet on approach to Edmonton International Airport had a "near miss" with a large drone, police say.

"One of those drones could ... collide with the cockpit, kill the pilot, and obviously the plane certainly could be put in jeopardy, along with the passengers," said Scott Pattison, spokesperson for Edmonton Police Service.

"If not to get into the turbines within the engine of the plane and cause it to crash as well."

Pattison said the incident Tuesday created the potential for "an extreme disaster" because someone was acting "irresponsibly."

The close-call prompted a call from Nav Canada to Edmonton police, who issued a warning Wednesday to drone enthusiasts about Transport Canada guidelines.

Police got the call at about 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday after WestJet airline pilots reported seeing a drone flying off the left wing of their aircraft.

The airplane was on its approach "when the near-miss with the pallet-size drone occurred," police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate the incident, but reminded drone operators that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) must follow Transport Canada guidelines.

"Needless to say, having a drone up at 4,000 feet, which is approximately 1.2 kilometres up in the sky, far exceeds the 300-feet maximum imposed by Transport Canada for recreational drones," Pattison said.

"Regardless of why it was there, it shouldn't have been there."

Under Transport Canada guidelines, UAVs must:

• fly no higher than 90 metres above the ground;

• keep at least 30 metres away from vehicles, vessels, or members of the public;

• keep at least 5.6 km away from airports;

• keep away from areas where it could interfere with police or first responders;

• fly during the day and not in clouds;

• fly within operator sight at all times;

• fly within 500 metres of the operator;

(Source: Transport Canada)

According to Transport Canada's website, anyone who violates the rules could face serious consequences.

Putting an aircraft at risk with a drone, flying a drone where it's not permitted and endangering anyone's safety could fetch up to $25,000 in fines and/or jail time.

Anyone with information related to Tuesday's incident is asked to call Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.