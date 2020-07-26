Edmonton welcomes Western Conference playoff teams into NHL hub city

Edmonton opened the doors to its hub city bubble for 11 other NHL teams on Sunday, with playoff action just around the corner.

Over the course of the day, the 11 other teams that will compete with the Oilers in the NHL's Western Conference playoffs will arrive, until as late as 11 p.m., joining many league staff and media already in Edmonton.

They'll all be staying at the JW Marriott, Delta, Sutton Place and The Matrix hotels in downtown Edmonton.

The Vancouver Canucks arrived at the Sutton Place hotel in Edmonton on Sunday where they'll stay for as long as the team competes throughout the 2020 NHL playoffs. (Andréane Williams/CBC)

Oilers Entertainment Group spokesperson Tim Shipton said the organization is feeling good about how prepared Edmonton is to host the NHL amid the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that Rogers Place has been repaired since a thunderstorm damaged the arena earlier this month .

"For the Oilers organization welcoming not only the National Hockey League, but really for people around the world, the eyes of the world will be on Edmonton," Shipton said.

The teams will begin practices on Monday with exhibition games beginning the next day. The official qualifying round, which will feature the Oilers playing the Chicago Blackhawks in a best-of-five series, kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Edmonton will also host the Western Conference Final and Stanley Cup Final.

On Sunday morning, the Oilers Entertainment Group invited Indigenous leaders like Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations Grand Chief Billy Morin and Chief Wilton Littlechild for a special ceremony that was meant to offer prayers for everyone to remain safe and healthy.

"It's really unprecedented times right now for 2020 during COVID-19," Morin said. "This was just what we felt we could contribute to the unprecedented event going on here."

Carson Fidyk, an Edmonton resident and big Toronto Maple Leafs fan, said he's not concerned about the Hub City being unsafe for NHL visitors or for the community, so long as players don't leave the bubble. Instead, he said he's excited for hockey to return with multiple back-to-back playoff games throughout each day after four months away.

"It'll be like hockey on steroids," Fidyk said.