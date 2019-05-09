17 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

We know you'll be spending much of this weekend devoted to the wants and needs of your mother, but in between, maybe you'll have a chance to squeeze in some of this other stuff.

Arts and Culture

The 38th annual Ben Calf Robe Traditional Pow Wow taking place Saturday at the indoor field house at the Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre.

One of Shakespeare's best-loved tales, The Tempest, wowing crowds at the Citadel Theatre. (Ian Jackson/Epic Photography)

Hey Ladies! featuring the fun frolicking cast of Edmonton talent taking to the stage of Theatre Network live at the Roxy Theatre on Friday night.

It's your last chance to catch Shakespeare's classic The Tempest in a unique telling that combines deaf and hearing actors at the Citadel Theatre until Sunday.

Also, catch Edmonton's NorthwestFest film festival with screenings at various locations until Sunday.

Fairs and Shows

Are you a cyclist browsing for a new ride or looking to trade up? Then you're in luck. The Alberta Bike Swap is on Saturday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

They only do it twice a year and this weekend is your chance to catch the spring edition of the Royal Bison Art and Craft Fair on at the Old Strathcona Performing Arts Centre, on until Sunday.

Looking for that last-minute gift for Mother's Day? The Royal Bison Art and Craft Fair may have just the thing. (Royal Bison Art and Craft Fair)

The Edmonton Spring Rock N' Gem Show on at the Alberta Aviation Museum this weekend.

Free stuff to do

This year's Get Ready in the Park features 60 agencies in a free, family friendly event on Saturday in Hawrelak Park as part of Emergency Preparedness Week.

Xavier Bergeron is in the driver's seat at a past Get Ready in the Park event. (CBC)

International Astronomy Day on Saturday at the Telus World of Science where you can spend time soaking up the stars and knowledge from the members of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada at the outside telescope.

You can stroll along 124 Street Grand Market soaking up local buskers, bakers and makers, now on Thursdays and Sundays.

Sports

The Teddy Bear Fun Run is on in Rundle Park on Saturday. This 5K walk, stroll or run is in support of the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation.

Some fancy footwork returning to Clarke Stadium with the home opener of FC Edmonton Sunday afternoon.

Something new is stepping into the sports scene in our city: Edmonton's pro basketball team, the Stingers, with games on Friday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Stars On Ice taking over the surface of Rogers Place, featuring Olympic caliber talents like Patrick Chan and Kaetlyn Osmond, on Sunday afternoon.

Music

The Winspear Centre is the spot to be for the Sounds of Simon and Garfunkel. Two concerts pay homage to the folk duo on May 12th and 14th.

The legacy of the folk duo Simon and Garfunkel brought to the stage of the Winspear Centre by AJ Swearingen and Jonathan Beedle. (AEelements Photography/Winspear Centre)

Music and dance combine for a 10th-anniversary remount of The Fiddle and the Drum in a collaboration between musician Joni Mitchell and Alberta Ballet on at the Jubilee Auditorium on Thursday and Saturday nights.

From Japan and New Yor,k and playing the Yardbird Suite on Friday, Satoko Fujii and Joe Fonda duo with special guest Natsuki Tamura for a combo of piano, bass and trumpet you won't forget.

For more community events, you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at 6 p.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.