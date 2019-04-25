18 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

It's the last weekend in April and there's no shortage of stuff to do.

Expos and fairs

People who love them, love them a lot. It's the Edmonton Pinball and Arcade Expo at Millennium Place in Sherwood Park this weekend.

The Edmonton Expo Centre offers not one, not two, but four shows this weekend: Edmonton Cottage Life and Cabin Show, Edmonton Gem and Minerals Show, Canada's Vape Expo Edmonton, Cannabis and Hemp Expo and Edmonton Tattoo and Arts Festival.

Alberta Avenue District Council is hosting its 1st Annual Volunteer Fair, Saturday at Commonwealth Recreational Centre

Sports and activities

The Edmonton Humane Society's cat yoga could be the perfect event for yoga lovers who also love felines. (Edmonton Humane Society)

Ready, set, go for the Great Neighbour Race, on Saturday in Hawrelak Park. The event, hosted by the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues, includes a kids fun run and three-, five- and 10-kilometre races and a whole lot of fun.

Cats on Your Mats: Family Cat Yoga (yes really!) is on at the Edmonton Humane Society at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

But then there's kickboxing. The Edmonton Combat League presents ECL 5: All Out War Saturday night at the Ranch Roadhouse. Watch Canada's top Muay Thai fighters clash for one night only.

Music

Escuela Gabriela Mistral hosts Latin Elements Saturday night with performances in dance, music and traditional Latin instruments.

Now in its 111th year, the Edmonton Kiwanis Music Festival continues until May 5 with performances at various locations showcasing local musical stars.

Rockers Halestorm hitting the stage of the Jubilee Auditorium on Sunday night.

Rosie & the Riveters bringing their smooth stylings to Festival Place in Sherwood Park on Saturday night.

Arts and Culture

A new take on a classic is playing at the Citadel Theatre. Shakespeare's The Tempest has performances until May 12.

Film, art, culture are the heart of these longstanding Edmonton events. (Dreamspeakers)

Dreamspeakers International Film Festival and the Rubaboo Arts Festival kick off Friday with events, screenings and performances until May 7.

It was a novel, then a movie and now a musical. Big Fish is presented by The Scona Theatre Co. at the ATB Financial Arts Barns until Saturday.

From slam to traditional, the Edmonton Poetry Festival hosts readings at various venues until Sunday.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.