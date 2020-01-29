13 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

What's up the first weekend in February?

Art and Culture

Edmonton Opera's production of Mozart's comedy The Marriage of Figaro is at the Jubilee Auditorium on Saturday, followed by shows on Tuesday and next Friday.

Ring in the Year of the Rat with Lunar New Year celebrations at Bonnie Doon Centre and Londonderry Mall this weekend.

The University of Alberta Law Show 2020 presents Shrek: Law & Ogre at the Myer Horowitz Theatre on Friday and Saturday with proceeds going to WIN House.

Bobbi Goddard performs in The Society for the Destitute Presents Titus Bouffonius presented by Theatre Network at The Roxy on Gateway. (Ian Jackson/EPIC Photography)

Billed as hilarious and unforgettable adaptation of Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus, Colleen Murphy's The Society for The Destitute Presents Titus Bouffonius runs until Feb. 16 at The Roxy on Gateway.

It's your last chance to catch Citadel Theatre's offering of the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Cost Of Living. The play which explores relationships and care giving is on until Sunday.

MacEwan University's Theatre has Arthur Miller's classic The Crucible starting Friday and running until Feb. 8.

Love a good robot? How about Lego? You're in luck. FIRST Robotics Society hosts a problem-solving competition on Feb. 1 at NAIT.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV and CBC GEM.

Music

Afro Latin Festival YEG is back showcasing some hot music at The Station on Jasper Avenue and the Starlite Room.

The Legends of Motown is on Friday night at the Winspear Centre. Sixteen performers showcasing the music of The Supremes, The Four Tops, The Temptations and more.

Oscar Lopez brings his Latin guitar grooves to the Shell Theatre in the Dow Centennial Centre in Fort Saskatchewan Saturday night.

It's lights, canoe, action for activities Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Mill Creek Ravine and La Cité Francophone. (CBC)

Outdoors

The Flying Canoë Festival paddles its way through Mill Creek Ravine and at La Cité Francophone with more activities taking place at Edmonton Ski Club this weekend.

You might want to carve out some time for the Ice on Whyte Festival in Old Strathcona. It wraps up on Sunday.

Now that we're out of the deep freeze, people are flocking to the Ice Castle in Hawrelak Park. Check the website for times and deals on tickets.