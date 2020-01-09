12 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

Toasty warm inside or braving it outdoors — either way we've got you covered with a list of things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

The deep freeze is here, in more ways than one.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of –17 C on Saturday and a bone-chilling –25 on Sunday, but Alberta Avenue will be alive both days with Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival. You can check out street hockey, maple syrup, wagon rides and fireworks.

Edmontonians are continuing to flock to the towering ice castle in Hawrelak Park, complete with frozen tunnels, fountains, slides and a 10-metre tower of ice.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV and live on the CBC GEM app.

Skate rentals are free for the ice at Edmonton City Hall as part of Swing 'n Skate. It's a combination of skating, free dance lessons and live music inside. It goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays in January and February. This week the band is The Trocadero Orchestra.

The Full Moon Birkie Series is back on Friday night at Waskahegan Staging Area, Cooking Lake-Blackfoot Provincial Recreation Area. You can enjoy a ski tour of two to 12 kilometres, hot chocolate and more.

Deanne Ferguson looks around at icicles during a tour of the Ice Castles in Edmonton. The ice castle is crafted by hand, using only icicles and water, and resembles organic formations found in nature. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Indoor stuff, too

If you'd like to take in the mountains from the comfort of a movie seat, head to the Garneau Theatre where Metro Cinema is hosting the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour with eight shows Jan. 10-16.

Indoors but on ice, Edmonton Minor Hockey Week is a big, big deal for thousands of players, parents, and a whole bunch of arenas, Jan. 10-19.

The Citadel Theatre is offering up the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Cost Of Living. You can catch this play that explores relationships and caregiving from Jan. 11 to Feb. 2.

The third annual Chinatown Dining Week is showcasing 16 restaurants and cuisine deals until Jan. 19.

Padmanadi is just one of the Edmonton restaurants being featured in this year's edition of Chinatown Dining Week. (Chinatown Dining Week)

The musicians of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra are turning their talents to Beethoven's Eroica under the direction of Daniel Raiskin on Friday and Saturday night.

With hits like Keep Your Hands to Yourself, The Hippy-Hippy Shake and Battleship Chains, The Georgia Satellites will draw country rock fans to the River Cree Resort and Casino on Saturday night.

Anne Frank: A History For Today, a travelling exhibit from the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, explores the history of the Holocaust and the Second World War in Europe. It's at the McKay Avenue School Archives and Museum until Jan. 31.

If you're looking to say, 'I do,' this might be for you. The Wedding Fair bridal show is on at the Edmonton Convention Centre from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.