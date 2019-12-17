12 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

Lights

The legislature grounds is the backdrop for Christmas concerts and events until Dec. 23. This Sunday evening is the 28th annual Candle Lighting Ceremony of Alberta's largest Menorah.

See more than a million lights at Glow Around the World Tour at Glow Gardens in the Edmonton Expo Centre until Jan. 4.

More than a million lights featured in Glow Gardens running until January 4 at the Edmonton Expo Centre. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

For more lighting displays, head over to the Enjoy Centre in St. Albert for the Enjoy Light Festival

How about a drive-thru light show? For $25 a carload, take in the Magic of Lights out in Castrol Raceway in Leduc County Friday, on until Jan. 4.

Stroll or take a horse-drawn wagon down Candy Cane Lane until New Years Day. Candy Cane Lane is 148th Street between 92nd and 100th avenues. Bring a donation for the food bank.

Music

The Edmonton Singing Christmas Tree celebrates its 50th and final year at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium from Dec. 19-22.

Jingle and jive through all your favourites at the Winspear Centre with A Very Merry Pops Friday and Saturday night and a family version at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The singers of Edmonton's Kokopelli choir surround their artistic director, Scott Leithead. (Kokopelli Choir Association)

Kokopelli Choirs brings Wintersong to life at McDougall United Church with concerts Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic Oklahoma! comes to Festival Place Dec. 14-30.

Action

It's the return of local writer/director Darrin Hagen's award-winning holiday hit With Bells On. Catch this comedic romp courtesy of Guys in Disguise at the Varscona Theatre with shows Dec. 18-21.

Go back in time with a Candlelight Christmas with the Edmonton-based McDade family at the John Walter Museum until Sunday.

Singing, dancing and magic make up Cinderella: A Christmas Pantomime with performances at Fort Edmonton Park until Dec. 29.