16 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

Festive Stuff

The ETS Holiday Lights Tour that takes you on a two-hour tour from Churchill Square, to the legislature, to Candy Cane Lane this weekend is all sold out. But you can still see those light displays on your own. Plus there are indoor displays at spots like the Enjoy Centre in St. Albert.

The Edmonton Christmas Bird Count goes Sunday. The citizen-science project, which shares data with the National Audubon Society and Bird Studies Canada, started in 1955.

Shumka's Nutcracker promises to 'delight' the senses with three shows on Saturday and Sunday at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

Shumka's Nutcracker takes the stage of the Jubilee Auditorium this weekend. (Ian Jackson/Epic Photography)

CBC Edmonton personalities and local musical talent come together at St. Augustine's Parkland Anglican Church in Spruce Grove for a night of music, festive desserts and a dramatic reading of Dicken's A Christmas Carol on Saturday.

Candy Cane Lane opens tonight and runs until New Years Day. Stroll or take a horse-drawn ride down 148th Street between 92 and 100th avenues. Bring a donation for the food bank.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton this week Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.

Music

Join Luke, Leia, Han, and the rest of the rebels at The Music Of Star Wars on Friday and Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at the Winspear Centre, conducted by Robert Bernhardt.

Star Wars fans will want to attend the Winspear Centre for some out-of-this-world music this weekend. (Winspear Centre)

Slippery When Wet, The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute, slips into the River Cree Resort and Casino Friday night.

Local trio The Jivin' Belles takes the stage at the Yardbird Suite for a nostalgic Christmas on Friday.

Théâtre Picarts and JH Picard School presents a musical adaptation of the classic film White Christmas at the Westbury Theatre at the Arts Barns until Tuesday.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic Oklahoma! comes to Festival Place from Dec. 14-30.

Arts and Culture

Hey Ladies! offer 'The real black Friday!' at Theatre Network live at the Roxy at 8 p.m. Friday complete with a yuletide match game, the return of Bad Santa and music by the Edmonton band Real Sickies.

Sara does a Solo is a multi-disciplinary work described as breathtaking and whimsical by veteran writer and dancer Sara Porter at Mile Zero Dance Friday and Saturday.

The true meaning of the season is at the heart of The Best Little Newfoundland Christmas Pageant...Ever! (Whizgiggling Productions)

The Best Little Newfoundland Christmas Pageant...Ever! fills Backstage Theatre at the Arts Barns with laughter as Whizgiggling Productions present a twist on the classic nativity story in performances Dec. 12 to 22.

Cinderella: A Christmas Pantomime is the classic tale with a twist as Cinderella is helped by her servant dog Buttons. It runs at the theatre at Fort Edmonton Park Dec. 12 to 29.

Class of '63 A Rockin' Reunion packing in enthusiastic audiences at the Mayfield Dinner Theatre. You have until Jan. 26 to catch it.

From rock to country, the Jubilations Dinner Theatre offers a rootin', tootin' down home musical parody called Country Star that will have your toes tapping.