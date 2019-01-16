18 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

Holiday celebrations kick into high gear this weekend. That's where we will start.

Festive stuff

Sing along with Handel's Messiah at the Winspear Centre with all sorts of musical guests Friday and Saturday.

The Polar Express PJ Party is bringing the magic of Christmas to the IMAX at the Telus World of Science from Saturday to Dec. 15.

A Christmas classic returns to the Jubilee Auditorium with Alberta Ballet's version of The Nutcracker with shows until Sunday.

Dancers with Alberta Ballet perform The Nutcracker on the stage of the Jubilee Auditorium. (Alberta Ballet)

Celebrate Winter in Little Italy with free horse-drawn-carriage rides and more on Sunday afternoon at 108th Avenue and 95th Street.

Chase away the negative energy of the old year with masks and bells as part of Krampusnacht Edmonton at Ritchie Community League on Saturday evening.

It's back to the basics of pioneer life, music and good cheer with Candlelight Christmas with The McDades on at the John Walter Museum starting Friday until Dec. 22.

Marie-Josée Ouimet and the rest of Chorale Saint-Jean performing this weekend. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Edmonton's Chorale Saint-Jean sings Gloria on Saturday evening at All Saints' Anglican Cathedral.

A Christmas Carol is back at that the Citadel Theatre with shows until Dec. 23 at the Maclab Theatre.

The Edmonton artist-run centre that is Harcourt House hosts Art-O-Rama 2019. This sale and fundraiser runs Friday to Sunday.

Lunch Break by local sculptor Keith Turnbull. One of the pieces on display at Art-O-Rama. (Keith Turnbull)

Lights

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train pulls into our area. The train brings 14 rail cars filled with music, lights and festive fun to stops in Camrose and Wetaskiwin on Friday afternoon. All in support of food banks.

Holiday lights at the Alberta Legislature are switched on at 4:45 p.m. Thursday night, and there are choirs and activities until Dec. 23.

Magic of Lights event is a two kilometre drive through experience on until January 4 at Castrol Raceway in Nisku south of Edmonton.

Zoominescence , a festival of lights at the Edmonton Valley Zoo, runs to the end of the month.

The Valley Zoo Development Society hosts Zoominescence until Dec. 29. (Valley Zoo Development Society)

Sports

Looking for a gift for the football fan in your life? The Edmonton Eskimos locker room sale Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium may be the ticket. General admission begins at noon and goes until 3 p.m.

The River Cree Resort and Casino hosts Unified MMA 39 while K.O. 88 Boxing is on at the Edmonton Convention Centre on Friday night.

The Edmonton Oil Kings take on the Calgary Hitmen Saturday night at Rogers Place while the Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings Friday and Buffalo Sabres Sunday.