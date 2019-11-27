19 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

It's a big shopping weekend, but maybe you're on the hunt for something more.

Events

More than a million lights light up Glow Gardens at the Edmonton Expo Centre with entertainment, food trucks and special events running until Jan. 4.

Decorations, lights and trees fill the Edmonton Convention Centre for the 35th edition of Festival of Trees until Sunday.

Zoominescence is a fundraiser on at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. (CBC)

Zoominescence is a festival of lights at Edmonton Valley Zoo starting Saturday and running to the end of the month.

Crafts

If you're after unique gifts, the Butterdome Craft Sale and the Royal Bison Art and Craft Fair are both on this weekend.

This weekend the Edmonton Christmas Market debuts downtown at ATB Place. It runs Thursday to Saturday for the next four weeks.

You'll find handmade items at the GANG Craft Sale this weekend. Volunteers with Grandmothers of Alberta for a New Generation host the event at the Old Strathcona Antique Mall.

Holiday teas are hosted at Fort Edmonton Park as part of Dickens Fest Edmonton. (Citadel Theatre)

The Citadel Theatre and the Downtown Business Association hosting the second annual Dickens Fest with events like long-table dinners, a pavilion of lights, holiday teas and more until Dec. 8.

There's a pop-up art gallery show and sale at Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre on from Dec. 1 to 24 featuring the work of 20 or so local artists in the Creative Collective.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV and live on the CBC GEM app.

Music

Broadway Across Canada serves up performances of Waitress at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium until Sunday featuring the story of Jenna, waitress and expert pie-maker with dreams bigger than her small-town life.

Singer songwriter Susan Aglukark brings her blend of Inuktitut and English, pop and storytelling to the stage of Festival Place in Sherwood Park on Sunday night.

Iconic rockers Honeymoon Suite plays Century Casino in Edmonton. (Honeymoon Suite)

Honeymoon Suite will be playing hits New Girl Now, Feel It Again and Burning in Love at Edmonton's Century Casino on Friday night.

Theatre

Students at the University of Alberta are mounting a production of Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again by Alice Birch at the Timms Centre for the Arts until Dec. 7.

Two actors, Mathew Hulshof and Chris Pereira, play more than 20 characters in the heart-warming comedy Bed And Breakfast by playwright Mark Crawford which runs until Dec. 8 at The Roxy on Gateway.

You have until Sunday to catch performers with the St. Albert Children's Theatre performing Disney's Little Mermaid at the Arden Theatre in St. Albert.

And a new version of an old fave. The Christmas Carol hits the stage of the Citadel Theatre for the 20th season. The tale of Scrooge's transformation is on from Saturday Dec. 23.

Sports

The Edmonton Oil Kings face off against the Calgary Hitmen Saturday afternoon and the Regina Pats Sunday at Rogers Place.

It's a lifestyle; it's sport; it's The Great Canadian Fitfest and it's wrapping up this Sunday at the West Edmonton Mall.

You can grab a sweater, the tackier the better, and take part in The Great Sweater Run with three, five and 10 kilometre distances on Saturday in Hawrelak Park.