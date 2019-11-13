18 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

Events

It's that time of year again. If you're a big fan of holiday lights, there will be several events in and around the city this weekend.

Billed as one of the coolest events around, the annual All is Bright Festival on Saturday evening is letting it glow on 124th Street.

If one giant Christmas tree is more your thing, be sure to check out the holiday light up of the tree in Sir Winston Churchill Square on Thursday. Standing 22 metres tall with 8,000 lights, the tree is the centrepiece for others activities like carollers, free hot beverages, roasted chestnuts, bannock and more.

You can let it glow at the free festival that is All is Bright festival along Edmonton's 124 Street. (Erin Spiller)

A celebration of lights will take place in Strathcona County at Festival Place on Saturday afternoon with wagon rides, campfire cooking and holiday crafts.

If science is more your thing, you'll want to visit the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Saturday night when Bill Nye "The Science Guy" takes the stage.

The Taboo: Naughty But Nice Sex Show returns this weekend to the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Arts and Culture

The 67th Annual Edmonton Potters' Guild show and sale runs on Nov. 16 at the Alberta Avenue community league.

A healing journey performance that features poetry, hip-hop music and traditional Columbian dance is on until Sunday at Studio Theatre at the Arts Barns. It tells the story of how some of life's most traumatic events shape the identity of Lady Vanessa Cardona.

For more music in your weekend, the Edmonton Japanese Community Centre is celebrating 25 years with a free concert on Sunday afternoon at the Garneau Theatre.

Hand built pitchers by potter Rita Luck waiting for pick up for the show and sale. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

The Curated Holiday Market with 70 makers is returning this weekend to the Prince of Wales Armouries Heritage Centre.

Arts and crafts also featured at Indie Handmade at The Enjoy Centre in St. Albert from Thursday to Sunday and the John Walter Museum Handmade Holiday Market on Saturday.

Music

The musical SIX is running this weekend at the Citadel Theatre. It tells the tale of the six wives of Henry VIII and their historical heartbreak on until November 24.

Kool and The Gang sliding onto the stage of the River Cree Resort and Casino on Saturday night.

Classics like Horton the Elephant, the Whos of Whoville and the Cat in the Hat part of Suessical Jr. It features students with the Edmonton Musical Theatre at the Arts Barns on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Singer-songwriter Alex Cuba has racked up the Junos and the Grammys. You can catch him in the intimate setting that is Festival Place in Sherwood Park on Saturday night.

Sports

Some of our country's top athletes are taking part in the FIBA Women's Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament. You can catch all the action over at the Edmonton Expo Centre until Sunday.

Canada's Kia Nurse, seen above at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will try to lead Canada to its first women's basketball podium at Tokyo 2020. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oil Kings are facing off against the Brandon Wheat Kings on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Place.

On Saturday, head over to Clare Drake Arena for a showdown between the University of Alberta Golden Bears and the Regina Cougars.