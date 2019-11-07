19 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

Arts and Culture

The fifth annual Rainbow Visions Film Festival showcases the best LGBTQ-focused flicks. It's on at the Metro Cinema in the Garneau Theatre starting Thursday and running until Sunday.

Alyson Dicey, Ellie Heath, and Caley Suliak are the Edmonton comedy trio Girl Brain performing at the Citadel Theatre this weekend. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) You may have seen them during your commute. The Gotta Minute Film Festival offers silent one minute films playing at LRT stops and library branches across our city until Sunday.

Girl brain is a sketch comedy troupe playing the Citadel Theatre Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

There's also comedy Friday night at the Jubilee Auditorium with the 18th edition of the Just for Laughs Comedy Night in Canada hosted by Rick Mercer.

The innovation and resilience of female artists is celebrated in Rebellious: Alberta Women Artists in the 1980s with special programming from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday at the Art Gallery of Alberta.

Events

The Shaw Conference Centre hosts the annual Edmonton Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival Friday and Saturday.

Food is the focus at St. Albert's annual Dig In Dining Week with 17 local restaurants participating with deals on dishes until Nov. 10.

It's billed as the largest coin show in Canada with free appraisals, displays and auctions. The Edmonton Coin Show will draw local numismatics to the Howard Johnson at 15560 Stony Plain Road on Saturday and Sunday.

Music

The Lemon Bucket Orkestra brings its theatrical flare and musicality to the stage of Festival Place in Sherwood Park Friday night.

Foote in the Door Productions presents Disney's Beauty and the Beast at the Westbury Theatre in the Arts Barns in Old Strathcona Friday to Nov. 16.

Edmonton area fans will be lining up to catch Jann Arden in concert this weekend. (CBC Music)

Alberta singer songwriter Jane Arden performs at the River Cree Resort and Casino at Enoch Saturday night.

Barney Bentall and the Cariboo Express Tour stops at the Arden Theatre in St. Albert on Saturday night.

The 13th annual Yardbird Festival of Canadian Jazz wraps up Saturday.

Sports

The Oil Kings play the Calgary Hitmen at Rogers Place Saturday and the Tri-City Americans Monday.

The country come to the city at Farmfair International. It's your chance to get close to the animals and events such as stock dog trials and the Heritage Ranch Rodeo at Northlands on until Sunday.

Northlands hosts the Heritage Ranch Rodeo and more as part of FarmFair International this weekend. (Dale Macmillan/Northlands)

The University of Alberta Golden Bears and Pandas Basketball and Hockey teams hosting a series of games Friday and Saturday.

Remembrance

The 3rd annual Rucksack March for Remembrance Saturday leaves Gold Bar Park at 10 a.m. The 22-kilometre march aims to raise $10,000 for Wounded Warriors Canada.

Billed as night of food, music and fashion, the Poppies With Purpose Fashion Gala supports the Southern Alberta Lighthorse Regimental Association by raising funds for soldiers battling PTSD. It's on Saturday at St. Paul's Anglican Church.

From the Butterdome to Edmonton City Hall to the Alberta Legislature, attend one of the many ceremonies to mark Remembrance Day on Monday.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton this week Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV or live on the CBC GEM app.