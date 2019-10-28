15 things to do in Edmonton this weekend

A spooktacular weekend is heading our way. Here's a trick-or-treat bagful of sports, culture and music to gobble up.

Sports

Mayhem in the Mall features arm wrestlers from western Canada at West Edmonton Mall Saturday.

Take in the 3 Rs: Roping, riding and wrangling at the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer until Sunday.

For decades the Canadian Finals Rodeo was hosted in Edmonton, but now you'll need to drive the QEII to Red Deer to catch the 46th CFR. (Dale MacMillan)

Edmonton Oil Kings face off against the Saskatoon Blades Friday night at Rogers Place.

Halloween stuff

Alberta Ballet's Frankenstein combines horror and movement with shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

Dark continues at Fort Edmonton Park with Halloween frights, roving entertainment and a new Fort of Fear on until Friday.

Alberta Ballet's new production Frankenstein comes to life with performances at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium until Saturday. (Paul McGrath)

Deadmonton Haunted House continues to draw crowds at 7031 Gateway Blvd. until Sunday.

Music

The Citadel Theatre hosts the musical Six. The six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak on in the Shoctor Theatre until Nov. 24.

Divorced, beheaded, live in concert, the musical Six tells the tale of the Tudor Queens of Henry VIII on the stage of the Shoctor Theatre. (Citadel Theatre)

The Cosmopolitan Music Society presents Lest We Forget: A Musical Tribute at the Winspear Centre 7 p.m. Sunday.

The 13th Yardbird Festival of Canadian Jazz offers some of the country's best musicians including the Jeff Antoniuk Quintet from Edmonton and Saskatoon, Gentiane MG Trio from Montreal and more, Nov. 1-9 at Yardbird Suite.

If you're working for the weekend, retro act Loverboy plays the River Cree Resort and Casino Friday night.

Events

Scarves, shawls and rugs oh my … the Edmonton Weavers' Guild Annual Show and Sale goes Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Strathcona Community League.

Sacrifice and service captured through poetry, songs, letters and memories are shared at Rutherford House Remembers on Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

Art and Culture

Muse 2019, transformed empty space in Edmonton's downtown into hubs of immersive art and design. The series wraps up Saturday.

Billed as elegant, witty and soul-full, Concordia University's Theatre At Cue mounts Noel Coward's comedy classic Blithe Spirit Friday to Nov. 10 at the Al and Trisha Huehn Theatre.

The Roommate by Jen Silverman takes over the Varscona Theatre until Nov. 10. Think The Odd Couple meets Breaking Bad.

For more fun features and community events you can tune into Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.