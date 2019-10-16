19 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

Here's some of what's happening in and around Edmonton this weekend.

Events

Expect high-flying adventure with Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, starting Saturday at Telus World of Science. The exhibit offers immersive set pieces, soundscapes and interactive elements until February.

The Edmonton Comedy Festival brings four days of funny to various venues with events until Saturday.

Over 11 days LitFest presents dozens of authors and writers to speak about their craft at various venues until Oct. 27.

Yeg Ballroom Dance Festival offers free lessons, demonstrations and a live band at the Ukrainian Youth Unity Centre on Saturday.

Edmonton's ballroom dancing community is hosting the inaugural Yeg Ballroom Dance Festival this weekend. (Samantha Williams Chapelsky)

Alberta Beer Week is a province-wide celebration of indie beer with events at watering holes Oct. 18-26.

How about some food to go with your beer. Experience Olde Towne Beverly Dining Week Oct. 17- 25 at spots including Mundare Sausage Houses, Swiss 2 Go and Pappa's Restaurant.

It's a big weekend at the Edmonton Expo Centre which hosts the Edmonton Fall Home Show, the Alberta Snowmobile and Powersports Show and the Edmonton Women's Show.

Arts and culture

Fight Night is an interactive production at the Citadel Theatre examining how and why we make judgments about others, while asking whether the current political system really represents our choices. It's on until Oct. 27.

Rigoletto & Gilda, played by James Westman and Sharleen Joynt, takes the stage at the Jubilee Auditorium. (Edmonton Opera)

Edmonton Opera offers its production of infamous court jester Rigoletto on Saturday and Oct. 25 at the Jubilee Auditorium.

The Edmonton RagaMala Music Society presents Kuchipudi Dance featuring Vyjayanthi Kashi and Prateeksha Kashi Saturday at University of Alberta Campus Saint-Jean.

Metro Cinema hosts the Edmonton Short Film Festival Saturday and Sunday at the Garneau Theatre.

Music

Dallas Smith and Dean Brody bring the Friends Don't Let Friends Tour Alone tour to Rogers Place Saturday night.

The Magic of Miles is a tribute to the music of Miles Davis brought to life at the Yardbird Suite by River City Big Band on Sunday, the 60th anniversary of the release of the Kind of Blues album.

Local band The Royal Foundry releases their latest CD Wakeup, Wakeup in a concert at Festival Place in Sherwood Park Friday night.

Local duo Bethany and Jared Salte, The Royal Foundry, will play songs from their new CD in a concert Friday night. (The Royal Foundry )

St. Albert's Amplify Festival is a two-day creative celebration featuring concerts and workshops for young artists on Friday and Saturday at the Kinsmen Banquet Centre.

Concordia University's Arios Women's Choir and Da Camera Singers come together at the Winspear Centre on Sunday afternoon for the concert offering, O Come, Let Us Sing.

Outdoors

The Jasper Dark Sky Festival offers star gazing, talks, music and more until Oct. 27.

Stargazing is the heart of the Jasper Dark Sky Festival on until Oct 27. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

Dark returns to Fort Edmonton Park with Halloween frights, roving entertainment and a new Fort of Fear on until Nov 1.

The haunted pumpkin festival continues at Prairie Gardens and Adventure Farm in Bon Accord, Alta., on weekends until the end of the month.

For more fun features and community events you can tune into Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m. Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.