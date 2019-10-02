14 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered.

Events

You'll find some gorgeous gourds at the Great White North Pumpkin Fair and Weigh-off which features a parade, pumpkin drop, show-and-shine and fair in Smoky Lake, northeast of Edmonton, Saturday.

Not adventurous enough for you? Then check out the Edmonton Travel and Adventure Expo with more than 50 exhibitors showcasing destinations, outdoor gear and more on Saturday and Sunday.

Hockey season is upon us. With already one win under their belts, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings, Saturday at Rogers Place.

Ships, jewelry, tools and culture are all part of the travelling exhibit Vikings: Beyond the Legend on until Oct. 20 at the Royal Alberta Museum. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Edmonton's Just a Little Night Market fills the Alberta Aviation Museum Friday and Saturday with live music, entertainment, food and more.

Culture

Alberta Ballet's season kicks off at Jubilee Auditorium Friday and Saturday with the Bollywood musical, Taj Express, featuring the music of India's iconic composers brought to life by Bollywood stars.

Still time to catch a movie at the Edmonton International Film Festival on until Saturday.

Hey Ladies!, an infotainment comedy show, returns to Theatre Network live at the Roxy Friday night with beer talk, hypnotism, crafts, special musical guest Andrea House and the usual general chaos.

The local cast of Hey Ladies! with their first offering of the season featuring fresh material in their infotainment comedy show. (Hey Ladies!)

Catch an intimate recital Sunday at Edmonton Opera's Rigoletto Brunch at the Chateau Lacombe.

The Vikings take sail from the Royal Alberta Museum as the traveling exhibit wraps up on Oct 20. This weekend the museum marks its RAMiversary — one year since the building opened. So far it's welcomed 400,000 visitors.

Firefly Theatre and Circus gives new meaning to high tea Sunday afternoon in the Westbury Theatre Lobby. Join the company as they perform overhead while you nibble scones.

Over at the Walterdale Theatre, a production of Silent Sky written by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Kim Mattice Wanat takes the stage. It's based on the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt and the battles she waged and won in her field.

Music

Singer, songwriter, pianist and jazz producer Michael Kaeshammer plays at Festival Place in Sherwood Park on Saturday night.

Join the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra for Berlioz' Symphonie Fantastique at the Winspear Centre Saturday night. I Lost My Talk, composed by Edmonton's John Estacio, with text by poet Rita Joe and read by actor Christine Sokaymoh Frederick, will also be performed.

The tech-music party Soundwave returns to WEM World Waterpark Saturday night with feature artists Jauz, Cheat Codes and Vanic.

