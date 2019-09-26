18 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

Fall is here, but with winter seemingly knocking at the door, you might want to stay indoors. Our advice? Don't. Find an event and ignore the cold.

Arts and Culture

Take part in Alberta's largest celebration of arts, heritage, diversity and community spirit at Alberta Culture Days with activities throughout the province.

Landmark Cinemas 9 at Edmonton City Centre is the headquarters for the 33rd annual Edmonton International Film Festival on until Oct. 5. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Sunday also happens to be free admission day for City of Edmonton attractions such as the Edmonton Valley Zoo, city recreation centres, pools and rinks.

You're bound to find something worth watching at the Edmonton International Film Festival with 50 feature and 120 short films, on until Oct. 5.

Vidalia, described as a "ricochet romp" by local playwright Stewart Lemoine, has performances at the Varscona Theatre until Oct. 12.

Etsy - Made in Canada is back at the Edmonton Convention Centre this weekend with more than 225 local crafters and artisans selling clothing, jewelry, photography and more.

Community

Local talent with Teatro La Quindicina takes to the stage of the Varscona Theatre in a production of Stewart Lemoine's Vadalia. (Varscona Theatre) The Edmonton Community Legal Centre is again offering its popular advice-a-thon Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at city hall as 65 Edmonton lawyers volunteer advice on a wide range of legal issues.

Alberta's Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Day is Sunday with a ceremony set for 1 p.m. on the south legislature grounds.

People who love them, love them a lot, so the Heartland Cat Fanciers Club is presenting Prairie Paws, a cat championship and household pet show, at St. Basil's Cultural Centre this weekend.

Polar Park Brewing Company hosts an adult spelling bee, a fundraiser for University Hospital Foundation, Friday night.

I know, I can't believe it's time already either, but Deadmonton Haunted House is back. Catch it at 7031 Gateway Blvd. from Sept. 27 to Nov. 3 with a new theme, the New Dark Ages.

Music

Elton John brings his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Rogers Place with two shows Friday and Saturday.

From the Rocketman to the King. Elvisland, a fantastical burlesque journey, is on at the Casino Yellowhead Friday and Saturday.

Dave Bennett plays several instruments in "Whole Lotta Shakin’ - Swing to Rock" at the Winspear Centre. (Winspear Centre)

There's a whole lotta shakin' going on at the Winspear Centre as multi-instrument phenomenon Dave Bennett salutes the roots of rock from swing to rockabilly to country Friday and Saturday.

No Changes in the Weather, a Newfoundland musical casting on eye on the province's history, is at the Westbury Theatre in the Arts Barns until Sunday.

Sports

Get up close to the newest Olympic event as FIBA 3x3 Challenger basketball continues until Sunday at West Edmonton Mall.

The Oil Kings face off against the Lethbridge Hurricanes at Rogers Place Sunday afternoon.

Sight Night Edmonton is an after-dark fun run and walk Saturday night at Rundle Park. The run is vision optional.

The 60th annual Turkey Trot, a pre-Thanksgiving run and fundraiser for the United Way and Campus Food Banks, leaves the starting gate Sunday at 10 a.m. on the University of Alberta campus.

The University of Alberta Faculty of Kinesiology, Sport and Recreation once again hosts the Turkey Trot. (University of Alberta)

For more fun features and community events you can tune into Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m. Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.