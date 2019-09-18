16 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

Looking for stuff to do this weekend in and around Edmonton? We've got you covered with a list.

Events

The costumes, the comics and crowds filling the Edmonton Expo Centre for a gathering of epic proportions this weekend. It's the Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo, complete with guest-star appearances by Sean Astin from the Lord of the Rings, George Takei of Star Trek and Christopher Eccleston from Doctor Who. (You might even see the Alberta Ghostbusters while you're there.)

It's a green and gold Alumni Weekend at the University of Alberta with campus concerts, a Golden Bears hockey game and block party, grad dinner and more.

Makeup, hair and fashion are all part of Western Canada Fashion Week with runway shows, events and competitions showcasing local, national and international designers until Sunday.

A stroll for the undead? It's the Edmonton Zombie Walk, Saturday night in Sir Winston Churchill Square.

Arts and culture

The Citadel Theatre stages The Color Purple, the Tony- and Grammy-winning musical about hope and the healing power of love, from Sept. 21 to Oct. 13.

An untitled work by artist Victoria Mamnguksualuk part of the University of Alberta Art Collection on display in the show. (University of Alberta Art Collection)

After a little art? Then ᐊᓯᔾᔨᕐᓂᖏᑦ ᓄᓇᖏᑦ Shifting Geographies: Inuit Art from the University of Alberta Collection is on until Oct. 26 at the University of Alberta Museum Gallery.

The Mosquers Film Festival celebrates the talent and diversity of the Muslim community in an event at the Winspear Centre on Saturday night.

Community

Chances are there's something on the go near you for the annual Community League Day, with celebrations at 160 leagues — from block parties to barbecues to concerts.

The Gaden Samten Ling Tibetan Buddhist Meditation Society presents its 27th annual Tibetan Bazaar. You can take in the children's activities, food, and vendors this at the Alberta Avenue community hall.

Meet Joshua Buck of Operation Fruit Rescue and learn more about what these grassroots volunteers do in Our Edmonton. 2:42

Some good apples are to be had at Edmonton's Operation Fruit Rescue Crazy Cider Sunday. They're squeezing in this free event at their orchard at 107th Avenue and 95th Street.

From the term used in brewing, distilling and cider making, The Mashing is an event combining things like local food, drink, music and art at ReMax Field on Friday and Saturday.

Sports

The Edmonton Eskimos are up against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a Friday night game at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Edmonton Oilers face off against the Calgary Flames in a preseason game on Friday night and the Edmonton Oil Kings play their regular season home opener at 4 p.m. Sunday against the Red Deer Rebels .

Between hockey games, a big WWE Live event returns to Rogers Place with stars of the sport like Seth Rollins and The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, on Saturday night.

Soccer fans will be at Clarke Stadium at 1:30 p.m. Saturday as FC Edmonton face off against York9 FC in Canadian Premier League action.

For more fun features and community events you can tune into Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m. Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.